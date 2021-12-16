Cornell seniors Killian Perrigon and Casey Allen posted back-to-back wins against returning all-Americans, although top-ranked Loras took the other eight matches in a 40-6 dual victory Friday night inside Lillis Athletic and Wellness Center.
The Duhawks (3-0) scored bonus points in six bouts, including pins in the final three and stayed undefeated on the season. Loras’ lineup featured eight NWCA all-Americans from a season ago.
In a much-anticipated match between 2021 all-Americans at 165 pounds, Cornell’s sixth-ranked Allen prevailed 1-0 over fourth-ranked Gabe Fiser. After a scoreless first period, Allen (12-5) rode his Duhawk opponent the entire second period and then scored an escape in the third for the winning point.
Cornell’s 10th-ranked Perrigon (12-6) grinded out a 3-2 victory in a battle at 157 against Zeke Smith, who placed fourth at nationals a year ago. Perrigon took down Smith in the opening period and accumulated enough riding time to claim the match-clinching point in the end.
Cornell 133-pounder Evan Husko dropped a 5-0 decision to Aiden Evans. At 149, freshman Landon Card fell 11-4 to third-ranked Daniel Ruiz.
The Duhawks received pins from 15th-ranked Jared Hensley at 125 (:35 over Nathan Bednarczyk), top-ranked Shane Liegel at 184 (1:21 over Colin Honderd), Colin Murphy at 197 (5:55 over Treyten Steffen) and top-ranked Wyatt Wriedt at 285 (2:36 over Zachary Finn).
The Rams gave up technical falls at 141 (seventh-ranked Jalen Schropp over Grant Harbour, 15-0) and 174 (third-ranked Jacob Krakow over Jacob Sherzer, 17-2).
Cornell (1-2) travels to Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Dec. 18 for the Prairie Wolf Duals. The Rams have duals scheduled against Schreiner (10 a.m.), host Nebraska Wesleyan (11:30 a.m.), Fontbonne (1 p.m.) and MSOE (2:30 p.m.).