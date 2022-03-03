Shortstop James Kent belted two home runs and was the center piece of a big ninth-inning rally as Cornell fell 11-10 to Luther in Sunday’s baseball opener at Bettis Family Sports Complex.
Luther won the second game, 18-4, in seven innings.
Kent went 2-for-5 with the two homers and five RBIs in Game 1, which the Rams trailed 11-3 going into the ninth. Cornell charged back in it with seven runs in the final frame, highlighted by a three-run blast from Kent.
A sacrifice fly from Aiden Monce pulled the Rams within 11-10, before the Norse retired the final two batters to hang on for the win. Cornell outhit Luther, 12-11.
Freshman right fielder Paxon Wright was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored in an impressive collegiate debut. Sam Williamson and Colin Konicek had two hits apiece, while Monce drove in a pair.
Luther totaled 14 hits in Game 2 and built a 9-2 lead through four innings. The Norse ended the game early with a seven-run seventh frame.
The Rams got two hits apiece from Tony Neuman, Seth Beals and Evan Waring. All three players recorded a double, along with Kale Rose. Neuman added two RBIs.
Cornell travels to central Florida for six varsity games over Spring Break March 5-11. The Rams open the trip Saturday at 8:30 a.m. against Concordia (Ill.) in Auburndale, Fla.