Lynch Dallas law firm was named as the new city attorney for the City of Mount Vernon at the Monday, March 7 council meeting.
Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch said the city had received two bids for the city attorney position, one from the city’s current attorneys Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman and the second from Lynch Dallas.
The last time the city let bids for city attorney was more than 10 years ago.
Nosbisch said that Lynch Dallas submitted the better proposal, mostly because of their lower hourly rate for legal services as well as their representation of cities with their service.
“For me, it was a cut and dry decision,” Nosbisch said. “I’m very familiar with Lynch Dallas, as they are a presenter at many of the municipal meetings I attend on issues pertaining to human resources.”
Mount Vernon mayor Tom Wieseler agreed that Lynch Dallas was the firm for the city.
“The breadth of the other communities our size they provide legal service to was one of my reasons,” Wieseler said. “The other was the updates on pending legal cases or legislation that they’re investigating for the city; as well, the breadth of their personnel to cover legal issues for the city.”
Mount Vernon-Lisbon police chief Doug Shannon also concurred, stating that the legal services would be able to help matters for the police department.
Holly Corkery of Lynch Dallas introduced several of the other lawyers who would serve with her to provide coverage for the City of Mount Vernon, but she would be the primary attorney for the city’s legal needs.
“We’ve got a good team at Lynch Dallas, and I’m excited for the opportunity to serve the City of Mount Vernon,” Corkery said.