M. Janice (West) Johnson, 94, of Mount Vernon, died peacefully Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by her daughter and the loving staff of Hallmark Nursing Home. She is now at home with her heavenly Father. Memorial services and a celebration of Janice’s life will be held at a future date and will be announced when scheduled.
Janice was born Oct. 17,1927, in Grinnell, daughter of Lawrence and Bertha (Calhoun) West. Janice was raised primarily in Mount Vernon, attending school and participating in numerous activities. She especially found joy in her musical pursuits. Following graduation from Mount Vernon high school, Janice attended the University of Iowa. While working in Minneapolis as a legal secretary, Janice met the love of her life, Wallace Johnson. They were married Nov. 2nd, 1957. She and Wallace lived on various Air Force bases during their early years of marriage, eventually moving back to Mount Vernon to raise their children, Heather Ann, born 1959, and Larry Patrick, born 1962. She and Wallace, now a 20 year Air Force veteran, helped run the West family theater business, “The Strand”. When Janice was in her early 30’s, she suffered permanent brain damage as a result of a serious car accident. She spent months in the hospital following this accident healing; however, for the remainder of her life, Janice had great difficulty with emotional regulation and anxiety, significantly affecting her life.
Janice was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon and loved the church community and the friends she made. Janice enjoyed playing her piano daily, attending bridge club, sewing, gardening and caring for her pets. She and Wallace had over a dozen dogs and numerous cats in their life together. Janice will be remembered for her great love for God’s special creatures. Wallace and Janice enjoyed their retirement, traveling all over the U.S. and a few trips to Europe. They loved exploring new areas, especially during long road trips in their car.
Janice is survived by her son Larry (Robin) Johnson of Bozeman, Mont. and daughter, Heather (Todd) of Winona, Minn.; grandchildren, Ennis, Ella and Andrew “Drew” Johnson and Taylor (Linsy) and Alex (partner, Lyten Soud) Funk and her cousin, Sharon Gaston, with whom she enjoyed a special friendship. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Frank Johnson and her dear parents, Lawrence and Bertha West.
Larry and Heather wish to thank the Hallmark Nursing Home staff for providing loving and selfless care to their mother for over nine years. Caregivers Cheryl Murphy Study and Candace Allen also provided wonderful in-home care to Janice in the years prior to Hallmark. The family will be forever grateful for their companionship and care, as well the kindness offered from community members in Mount Vernon throughout Janice’s life.
If desired, memorial donations can be sent to United Methodist Church or to a humane society of your choosing.