The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) has announced that Mount Vernon’s 31st annual Magical Night event will take place Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., as a drive-through celebration.
The CDG Magical Night Committee is working very closely with the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department to create a safe drive-through route with plenty of signage and five police officers in place to help direct traffic. The route will go from the First Street Community Center at the east end of First Street up to the Cornell campus on the west end with a turnaround at Commons Circle to allow families in cars to see both sides of the street. Motorists are asked to drive around to Third St. SE by Ace Hardware to First St. SE entering the car parade at First Street SE at Third St./Seventh St. across from Lisbon Road.
“The Magical Night committee made the decision to continue as a drive-through event this year due to safety concerns,” said Joe Jennison, Director of Main Street and Marketing for the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG). “Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, crowds became very large in some of our small venues. The event will not include indoor activities this year due to these safety concerns, and parking will not be allowed along the First Street route.”
The streets will be lined with luminaries as in previous years, as well as window decorations and the community’s growing list of animatronics set up in the storefront windows of individual businesses. Merchants will decorate their windows for the event, and along the way there will be several “tableaux vivants,” or living pictures with live performers, who will recreate scenes such as the live nativity, Whoville and the Grinch, the Nutcracker and other holiday favorites.
New displays this year will be living pictures honoring the movie “Frozen” and a giant Christmas card with holiday greetings from the local Girl Scouts.
Children are encouraged to write a letter to Santa and deliver it to Santa and Mrs. Claus directly from the window of the family car into a special mailbox created especially for the event. If the letter includes the child’s name and address, Santa has agreed to answer every letter he receives that has a return address.
The live cookie decorating workshop that has long been a Magical Night fixture at the First Street Community Center will change to a take-and-make stop with representatives from the Mount Vernon Parks & Rec department handing out kits on the street for families to take home and make the same cookies in their own kitchens.
The Annual Magical Night Craft Show will be back later in that week with hours set for Thursday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mount Vernon City Hall, 213 First Street NW.
“Magical Night is one of our most anticipated events of any year,” said Joe Jennison, Director of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG). “With lights and live animals and Santa Claus himself, this is the night that Mount Vernon celebrates the holiday season. Our local retail community will plan activities and sales beginning Thursday, Dec. 2. We are asking shoppers to return any time throughout the month of December to shop. But on Wednesday, Dec. 1, please drive through and enjoy Mount Vernon from the safety of your own car.”
Information on this and other Mount Vernon-Lisbon events is available at www.visitmvl.com