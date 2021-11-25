Mount Vernon’s Maia Bentley signs her letter of intent to attend Drake University as a member of their soccer team. She’s joined at the table by her parents, Jamie and Paul Bentley, and her younger brother, Collin.
Mount Vernon senior sports standout Maia Bentley signed a letter of intent last Friday morning in the PAC Lobby of Mount Vernon High School to play soccer for Drake University next year.
Bentley has been a standout in other sports for the school, but she chose to narrow her focus to soccer at the next level.
“Maia is one of those athletes who leaves a place and program better than when they found it,” Robin Brand, head coach of the soccer team said. “Every sport, every group and every friend she has made she has left them better than before she knew them.”
Brand also noted when Mount Vernon volleyball was advancing to state, Bentley was one of the first athletes to wish the team and Coach Brand good luck.
Brand said she was happy to hear that Bentley would be signing with Drake, and she was very, very happy for one of her stand out athletes to make a commitment to a sport in the future.
Bentley noted she is beyond excited to be playing for the Drake Bulldogs next fall, and thanked her parents and brother for all they’ve done to support her.
“The thing I am most excited for is competing at the next level,” said Bentley.