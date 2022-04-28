This is the first of three articles researched and compiled by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon unit of the Linn County League of Women Voters. It is our passion to inform and encourage voters in our area. The second article will focus on the qualifications, training, duties and responsibilities of our Precinct Election Officials. The third article will answer questions about registration, new precinct boundaries and polling places, deadlines, ID requirements at the polls and new laws since 2020.
Three contributors – Carol Daly, Sharon Hill and Carol Woods-Boren, relied on information from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website and the Linn County Auditor’s Elections office.
After the 2020 Election, our country’s election systems and voting procedures have been under the microscope like never before. Many problems were alleged; relatively few were found. The election system in Iowa has many safeguards to assure that elections here are fair, accurate and efficient. Secretary of State Paul Pate had pointed to Iowa’s paper ballot. “You can’t hack a paper ballot,” he points out. But that is only one safeguard. There are at least 10 other points of security that should give us assurance.
Voter registration is one safeguard. A name on the database means a voter has met certain requirements. It also helps keep track of who has voted. When a voter arrives to vote, they must show an approved ID, like a driver’s license. A voter not on the list or without proper ID will be advised of several options open to them and finally offered the possibility of voting a provisional ballot. This ballot is kept separate from voted ballots and is sorted out by the Linn County Elections after the election when the decision is made to count or disallow the ballot.
Only authorized personnel have access to the database of voters to ensure privacy and security. Each of Iowa’s 99 counties conduct their own elections so there is no single point of access. Ballot Tabulation Machines are not connected to the internet or to each other. Between elections, all voting machines are stored securely. They are checked before delivery to the polling place and each includes a security seal, which contains a code to be matched against that precinct’s instructions. Political parties and the public in general may observe the test of voting equipment before each election.
All precinct officials at the polling place take and oath that includes the promise to impartially, and to the best of my knowledge and ability, perform the duties of my position, and will endeavor to prevent fraud, deceit and abuse in performing these duties.
Many steps taken by precinct officials require two or more persons. Officials at each polling place must be a balance of political parties. A bipartisan team is required when assisting a curbside voter or when helping a voter in need of assistance inside the polling place.
Before polls open at 7 a.m., precinct officials run a paper tally to show that all races and questions on the ballot display a “0” count. Each official signs this tape. After the polls close at 8 p.m., a paper tape is run to show all totals, and again, each official signs this tape. This step may be observed by political parties and the public in general.
At the end of the day, two officials of different parties’ drive to the Elections Office in Cedar Rapids to deliver the memory card from the ballot tabulating machine and printed results tape. The precinct chairperson is responsible for returning a second printed tape along with the voted ballots and spoiled provisional ballots.
Officials at every level — state, county and local – work tirelessly to make sure your vote counts.
Democracy is not a spectator sport. Be a confident, informed voter.