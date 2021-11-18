The Marching Mustangs of Mount Vernon High School will be departing soon for the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade. Mount Vernon will be the only group in the whole parade from Iowa, so it is a special honor to be representing not only Mount Vernon, but the state of Iowa.
While some residents of Mount Vernon will be making the trip to Chicago to see the band in person as they march down State Street, not everyone will get the thrill of seeing the “Pride of Mount Vernon” come down the street.
In order to give this experience to their hometown and to have a final rehearsal for the parade, the band will have a Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade preview Monday, Nov. 22, beginning at 5:30 p.m. They will be in full uniform and will be performing their parade routine. The parade route is short, but will allow Mount Vernon residents a chance to catch a glimpse of the band before they leave for Chicago.
The community is encouraged to come out along the parade route and cheer on the band on this night. The band will then depart for Chicago the next morning. One special stop along the route will be at Don and Judy Stine’s home.
“We are marching to Mr. Stine’s home and paying respect to a man who gave so much to the Mount Vernon band program throughout the years. It’s only fitting that this band stop to honor him on the eve of this band heading back to the national stage again,” said Scott Weber, the current band director.
The band has worked hard for this chance to represent Mount Vernon in Chicago. The parade will be viewed by millions. Be sure not to miss this chance to see them before they embark on this adventure. See the attached map for the route the band will follow.
The band will be departing Mount Vernon Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 9:30 a.m. from the high school. The band students will have a special escort out of town. The community is invited to line the route out of the high school, through the roundabout, and towards Hwy. 1 as they head to Chicago.