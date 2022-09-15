Marching Mustangs ready for competitions Sep 15, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Members of the Marching Mustangs perform at the halftime show. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo The Mount Vernon Marching Mustangs participated in the halftime show Friday, Sept. 9, home football game against the Tipton Tigers. Buy Now Flute players Norah Weber and Hannah Jones play at halftime Friday, Sept. 9. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo The Marching Mustangs will also be performing in their first marching band competitions Saturday, Sept. 17, in Fort Madison and Mount Pleasant. Buy Now Marching Mustangs clarinets play at the halftime show Friday, Sept. 9. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Buy Now Members of the brass instruments play “Skyfall” during the halftime show Friday, Sept. 9. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Buy Now Marching Mustangs drum major Mollie Snedden directs the band during the halftime performance Friday, Sept. 9. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa passes gym bondFinal delivery: Mount Vernon postmaster retiresSheriff’s office provides first day escortCoggon Celebrates 132nd Harvest HomeOver The Moon is out of this worldBond vote loomsAnamosa football: Learn and move onAnamosa cross country: Committed to getting betterTenacious, dedicated volunteer passes awayAnamosa football: Hanging right with No. 2 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.