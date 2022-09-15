Mount Vernon Band halftime 1
Members of the Marching Mustangs perform at the halftime show.

The Mount Vernon Marching Mustangs participated in the halftime show Friday, Sept. 9, home football game against the Tipton Tigers.

Halftime flutes
Flute players Norah Weber and Hannah Jones play at halftime Friday, Sept. 9.

The Marching Mustangs will also be performing in their first marching band competitions Saturday, Sept. 17, in Fort Madison and Mount Pleasant.

Mount Vernon clarinets 3
Marching Mustangs clarinets play at the halftime show Friday, Sept. 9.
Halftime brass
Members of the brass instruments play “Skyfall” during the halftime show Friday, Sept. 9.
Halftime drum major
Marching Mustangs drum major Mollie Snedden directs the band during the halftime performance Friday, Sept. 9.

