Margaret Ellen Koppenhaver, 85, of Mount Vernon, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Linn Grove Presbyterian Church, rural Mount Vernon. Burial at a later date at Linn Grove Cemetery. Margaret’s family requests that guests attending the visitation and service wear face masks and social distance whenever possible.
Margaret was born August 1, 1936, daughter of Raymond and Gladys (Strother) Martin. She grew up in the Martelle area, attending Martelle High School and the University of Iowa. Margaret married Donald Koppenhaver June 15, 1953, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Donald; children, Gary (Kay) Koppenhaver, Karol (Aaron Franck) Koppenhaver, Scott (Lori) Koppenhaver, Ann (Mike O’Brien) Koppenhaver; grandchildren, Brent (Sara) Koppenhaver, Leslie (Tyler) Johnson, Ross (Rachel) Koppenhaver, Kelly (Jarod King) Nelson, Talia (Chad) Breidinger, Jeremy Koppenhaver, Tyler Koppenhaver, Korey Koppenhaver, Jenna (Brice) Steiner, Elliot Koppenhaver, Aarika (Alex Hovey) Koppenhaver, and Beau (Allie L’Homme) Rolland; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Courtney Franck; Trulie Breidinger; Cora, Calvin, and Carter Koppenhaver; Sylvia and Alan Johnson; Kaydence Koppenhaver; a great-granddaughter on the way; brother, Charles Martin; sister-in-law, Becky Martin and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne Martin and sister, Ruth Switzer.
Family, faith, and community were central to Margaret’s life. She was a lifelong member of Linn Grove Presbyterian Church, where she began playing the piano at 14 years old and continued as organist her entire life. She was instrumental in the life of the church, serving as an elder, Sunday School teacher, and with the Linn Grove Ladies Aid. Margaret also worked as a secretary for attorney RB Wolfe, as Mount Vernon High School library assistant, and as administrative assistant for Don in his CPA practice. She served on the Mount Vernon School Board for ten years, was a member of the New Century Club, and volunteered at Hallmark Care Center, playing music for many years.
Margaret’s list of notable achievements begins with her family. Being a wife, mother, and grandmother were her favorite titles, and she wore them with great pride. She was a wonderful cook and always had a meal for visitors. There was always a ham sandwich for anyone who stopped in. Many considered her a grandma of their own because of her loving kindness for everyone. Margaret’s family and friends will greatly miss her.
Please direct all memorials to Linn Grove Presbyterian Church.