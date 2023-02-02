Margaret Edie Reilly, 94, of Mount Vernon, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Private burial was held at the Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life is being planned for the spring of 2023. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Margaret was born to Ross and Laura (Whitman) Clark March 14, 1928, on the Clark farm in rural Mount Vernon. She attended Rosedale Country School and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1946. On April 7, 1951, she married Donald Reilly. They settled on an acreage near her birthplace where they built their home and raised a family. Margaret worked hard to provide for her family. She was a beekeeper, gardener and lifelong homesteader. Margaret enjoyed bird watching, caring for her flowers, fishing and traveling with Don in their RV. Most of all, family was her most precious gift, whether it was a trip to Ireland with Laurie or teaching the grandchildren how to play Euchre, Margaret cherished every moment with them.
Survivors include her children, Tim (Wendy) Reilly of Cedar Falls, Patrick (Carol) Reilly of Lisbon, and Laurie Reilly of Mount Vernon; and grandchildren, Shawna (Merle Fox) Reilly, Adam (Melissa) Reilly, Eryn (Neal Taylor) Reilly, Colin Reilly, Meg (Van Hunter) Reilly, Kate (Tyler Budding) Reilly, Sean (Alexandra Montgomery) Reilly, and Jamile (Joe) Conrad.
Also surviving are great grandchildren, Kimberly, Kaleigh, Kayden, Kage, Owyn, Ian, Callahan, Declan, Allanah and Jaxton; great-great grandchildren, Wyn and Levi; sister, Bonnie Keith; and brother, Howard Clark.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Jake, Wayne, Irvin, and Eugene.
Memorials may be directed to the Southeast Linn Community Center.
Please share your support and memories with Margaret’s family on her Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.