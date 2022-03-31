Marilyn Acord, 91, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Solon Care Center. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services is caring for the family. Services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church by the Reverend Lori Wunder. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks in the church
Marilyn Jean Acord was born September 11, 1930, the only child of Ethel Louise (Schwartz) Van Trump and Ellsworth Van Trump. She graduated from Rock Island high school and worked for several years at The Modern Woodman insurance company. She married Merle Acord in 1951. They had two children, Marsha and Mark. Marilyn was a homemaker and an at-home parent until her children became teenagers. Then she worked as an elementary school teacher’s aide for many years, a preschool assistant and library assistant.
She especially had a heart for young children and animals. Her favorite pets were cats. Marilyn liked cooking, Cubs baseball, crosswords, reading and The Golden Girls. She lived most of her life in Princeton and was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church. She moved to the Solon Retirement Village with her husband in 2016, and was thankful for their care.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Marsha Acord (Bob Meeker) of Mount Vernon; daughter-in-law, Deb Acord of Woodland Park, Colo.; four grandchildren, Charlotte (Adam) McDermott and Dan (Caitlyn Wu) Campagna, all of Mount Vernon, Tim Campagna of Cedar Rapids and Alexa (Chris) Green of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and seven great-grandchildren, A.J. and Cole McDermott, Leighton and Weston Campagna, Autumn and Kayu Campagna and Jace Green.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark and husband, Merle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice.
