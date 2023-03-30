Marilyn Virginia Leslie, 81, of Lisbon, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at Hallmark Care Center, Mount Vernon. Family and friends gathered with a Memorial Service, March 26, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Service was livestreamed. Please find the livestream link on Marilyn’s Tribute Wall and share your support and memories with her family at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.
Marilyn was born Aug. 18, 1941, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Kenneth and Frances (Wymore) Leslie. She graduated from Tony High School in 1959. A career in property management took her to Oklahoma and then to Las Vegas, where she lived for over 20 years. After moving to Las Vegas, she became a money counter for the Luxor Hotel & Casino. Eventually she moved back to Iowa to be closer to family and worked in production for Pearson.
Marilyn enjoyed gardening, crafts, puzzles, dark chocolate, listening to the blues, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her amazing short bread, her love of butterflies and frogs, and her Scottish heritage pride. Marilyn will be forever celebrated and missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Chris Chamberlin; grandchildren, Michael (Laura) Hadley and Ginny Chamberlin; sisters, Pauline (Dave) Lundgren and Bonnie (Walt) Simmons; brother-in-law, Claire (Clara) Witmer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, including a special niece, Pam (Tony) Blackketter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Daniel Chamberlin; and sister, Florence Witmer.
Memorials may be directed to the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center in care of The Mercy Foundation, 701 10th Street SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.