Marilyn Virginia Leslie, 81, of Lisbon, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at Hallmark Care Center, Mount Vernon. Family and friends gathered with a Memorial Service, March 26, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.

Service was livestreamed. Please find the livestream link on Marilyn’s Tribute Wall and share your support and memories with her family at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.

