Marilyn Mortensen, 87, of Mount Vernon, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. A funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mount Vernon, by Pastor Sean Hansen. Burial took place at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services cared for Marilyn and her family.
Marilyn Joyce Arneson was born April 10, 1934, on a farm by Cooperstown, N.D. to James and Ruth (Skaar) Arneson. She graduated from Cooperstown High School in 1952, then attended Valley City State University for teaching. She taught for a year, then met Carroll Mortensen. They were married Jan. 2, 1955 in Finley, N.D. They lived in Minnesota for five years before moving to Mount Vernon, where she resided for the rest of her life. Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, always there for her family. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, sewing, needlepoint, knitting, and quilting.
Marilyn is survived by her children; Mike (Sandra), Teresa (Daniel) and Kimberly (Paul); siblings, Arlene and Richard (Karen); seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carroll Mortensen and brothers, Robert and John.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, or Hallmark Care Center.