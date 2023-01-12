Marsha Anne Heims, 76, of Mount Vernon, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, Lisbon, by Reverend Josh Swaim. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Burial: Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery.

