Marsha Anne Heims, 76, of Mount Vernon, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, Lisbon, by Reverend Josh Swaim. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Burial: Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery.
The funeral was livestream under the link on Marsha’s Tribute Wall where you can share your support and memories with her family at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.
Marsha was born Nov. 11, 1946, the daughter of Ward and Mary (Brawner) Viter, in Cedar Rapids. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1964. On July 9, 1966, she married John H. Heims. In her earlier years, she babysat, worked as a waitress, and with her mom at Viter Upholstery. Her favorite job was as a demonstrator handing out samples in area stores where Marsha loved meeting people and was adored by many customers.
Generous and giving are just a few words to describe her as she would do anything for others. Marsha placed great value on her faith, family and friends. She was a member of the Lisbon United Methodist Church, where she attended for many years. Marsha enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She joyfully hosted family get-togethers where everyone gathered to be together and share a meal. Marsha enjoyed NASCAR, horse races (the Kentucky Derby in particular), attending church events, and supporting the Arbor Day Foundation and the National American Indian Museum. Her beauty and love will be missed by all who had the honor to know her.
Survivors include her husband, John; mother, Mary Viter; children, Gary (Kim Harmel), Doug (Hayley) and Jason; grandchildren, Trevor (Rebecca), Kaysi, Emily, Nathan (Ashley) and Colby; great grandchildren, Chloe, Paris, Noah, Keila, T.J., Hunter, Remington, Jeremiah Joseph and Rayne; brother, Gary Viter; sister, Cindy (Paula Calmer) Viter; nieces, Stephanie Viter and Brandi (Lee Pitlik) Viter-Pitlik; and great nephews, Henry and Ben.
Other survivors include brothers-in-law, Paul (Sandy), Bob (Julie), Mike (Linda), Tommy (Jan), Dave (Diane) Leroy (Brenda) and Danny; sisters-in-law, Vivian (Tom), Mary (Dave), Pat (Bob), Judy and JoAnne; and many other beloved family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ward Viter; grandmother, Daisy Fern Brawner; sister-in-law, LeAnn Viter; uncles, Arnold and Dean Brawner; aunt, Melba Winegar; in-laws, Alyosius and Winifred Heims; and brothers-in-law, Alfred and Jim.
Memorials are suggested to the Lisbon United Methodist Church or the Lisbon – Mount Vernon Ambulance Service.