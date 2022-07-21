Martelle is a community, population around 250, that loves to celebrate our heritage. Many of our readers and friends remember the centennial celebration in 1972 and more recently the Quasquicentennial (125th) in 1997. Both were filled with special memories. So significant that a book was written with several writers adding their thoughts, pictures and fun-loving memories. The following 2 paragraphs are quoted from the back of the book entitled, ‘Martelle Iowa, 1972 The Official Report and Pictorial Review’.

“Founding of the town of Martelle is attributable not only to the arrival of railroad facilities, but also to its location at the intersection of the rail line with the Military Road, which since 1840 had been an important pioneer route into the Iowa Territory.

