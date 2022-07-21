Martelle is a community, population around 250, that loves to celebrate our heritage. Many of our readers and friends remember the centennial celebration in 1972 and more recently the Quasquicentennial (125th) in 1997. Both were filled with special memories. So significant that a book was written with several writers adding their thoughts, pictures and fun-loving memories. The following 2 paragraphs are quoted from the back of the book entitled, ‘Martelle Iowa, 1972 The Official Report and Pictorial Review’.
“Founding of the town of Martelle is attributable not only to the arrival of railroad facilities, but also to its location at the intersection of the rail line with the Military Road, which since 1840 had been an important pioneer route into the Iowa Territory.
“The Military Road, extending from Dubuque through Iowa City to the Missouri state line, was the first federally approved road in the Territory. Its route, marked by the 86 mile-long ‘Dillon Furrow’, passed through Martelle on a north-south course corresponding to Military Street.” You will learn much more about the history of Martelle at this year’s 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration on July 30-31.
On Saturday, July 30, we begin our special celebration weekend with a Parade scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. with the lineup and registration beginning at the River Valley Coop at 10:30 a.m.
This year’s Grand Marshall, in keeping with the history of 1972, will be our eldest Martelle citizen. Earlier this year, Neoma Clark Robertson, our oldest member at age 93 was pleased to accept this honor. Sadly, due to a fall and other health complications, Neoma died April 27. Her dear friend, June Maiden Smothers was the next oldest Martelle citizen and graciously accepted the honor in this year’s parade. June was born and raised in Martelle, a place that has always been home throughout her 90 plus years! Honoring our Senior Citizens has been a recurring theme at our Martelle celebrations.
Join us Saturday afternoon until 6 p.m. at the Ball Field for food at the concession stand and lots of fun scheduled for all ages including a Horseshoe Tournament (please call Dalton to register at 319-310-6413), bouncy house, dunk tank, and lots of entertainment for the children. Live music will be provided by D’z Guy’z beginning at 6 p.m. In 1972 the evening’s entertainment was an old-fashioned Square Dance. Things have definitely changed in 50 years.
On Sunday, July 31, our local churches will hold their regular services. The clergy agree this would be a wonderful time “to come back home to Martelle (and the surrounding areas) for worship”.
Our local churches invite you home to their sanctuaries to enjoy some familiar sights, sounds, people and messages. Below you will find a snippet of information about worship on this special Seisquicentennial Sunday.
1)Martelle Christian Church located at 214 S. Military St, 52305 Pastor Corey McCracken. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. with Worship at 10:30 a.m. Vacation Bible School has just concluded so come enjoy the children as they put on their VBS program during worship. This year’s theme was: “Discovery on Adventure Island: Quest for God’s Great Light”.
2)Martelle United Methodist Church located at 107 South Street, 52305 worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Jayson Stover and Rev. Sue-Ellen Sherman invite you to enjoy the morning beginning with a special Sesquicentennial Sunday service of memories focusing on the history of our little town and church. Our songs will be familiar as will some of our faces. Come join us. We usually have fellowship afterwards, but this week we will encourage people to take a short walk over to the Fire Station for more memories and ice cream!
3)Fairview Grace Fellowship Church, located at 23456 County Road E34, Anamosa, Adult Sunday School Class is at 9 a.m. and the topic is “Never Tire of Doing the Right Thing”. Worship is at 10 a.m., congregational leadership functions as the pastoral leaders with one of those being Gary Petersen.
4)Fairview Baptist Church, located at 23194 County Road E34, Anamosa, IA 52205, Pastor Austin Baker, worship is at 9:30 a.m.
5)Linn Grove Presbyterian Church, located at 2000 Linn Grove Rd, Mount Vernon, 52314 Pastor Carla Burge, worship begins at 9:00am. When you enter the doors, it’s the fragrance of Love, that draws you in.
So, as you can see, no matter which church you choose to worship in July 31, you will know you have come home. Each church may choose to place a basket or can at the back of their sanctuary to collection monetary donations to be distributed between Martelle Park, Library and Fire Department.
Following worship, you are invited to join us for more good conversation and “catching up” time at the Fire Station in Martelle. There you can enjoy the sloppy joe luncheon and ice cream social, perhaps a game or two of Martelle Trivia and BINGO, watch the historical video, and look at pictures collected over the years as we reminisce together about those “good times in Martelle”. The Martelle Library Museum will be open on Sunday afternoon for a glimpse into more of Martelle’s history. Mark your calendar now to “Come Home to Martelle” on Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31.