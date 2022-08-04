Martelle celebrated their 150h anniversary July 30 and July 31 with a number of events.

Camel
The Miner family, with their camel, walked by MC Bret Barner at the end of the parade.
Pig 2
Kids wave to a pig along the parade route.

Saturday events included a parade, horseshoe tournament, bouncy houses, dunk tank and food at the concesson stand D’z Guy’z provided live music beginning at 6 p.m. for an old fashinoed square dance.

Music
Mike Lasack and his Rhythm-Aires provided the music for Martelle’s celebration July 30.
Cake
A local resident provided a cake for Martelle’s birthday celebration.
Marshal
June Maiden Smothers, Martelle’s oldest resident, served as the parade marshal for the sesquicentennial parade.
Legion
Members of Anamosa’s American Legion served as the color guard for the sesquicentennial parade.
Pre-parade
Area kids eagerly wait for the start of Martelle’s 150th parade.
Fire trucks
Martelle’s fire truck led the procession of area trucks.

