Martelle celebrates 150th anniversary Aug 4, 2022

Martelle celebrated their 150h anniversary July 30 and July 31 with a number of events.

The Miner family, with their camel, walked by MC Bret Barner at the end of the parade.

Kids wave to a pig along the parade route.

Saturday events included a parade, horseshoe tournament, bouncy houses, dunk tank and food at the concesson stand D'z Guy'z provided live music beginning at 6 p.m. for an old fashinoed square dance.

Mike Lasack and his Rhythm-Aires provided the music for Martelle's celebration July 30.

A local resident provided a cake for Martelle's birthday celebration.

June Maiden Smothers, Martelle's oldest resident, served as the parade marshal for the sesquicentennial parade.

Area churches held services Sunday, July 31, followed by a sloppy joe luncheon at the fire station, as well as an ice cream social and BINGO.

Members of Anamosa's American Legion served as the color guard for the sesquicentennial parade.

Area kids eagerly wait for the start of Martelle's 150th parade.

Martelle's fire truck led the procession of area trucks.