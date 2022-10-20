Mary Kay Harris, 65, of Lisbon passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Memorial Service was held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories.
Mary Kay was born July 1, 1957, in Marengo, the daughter of John and Marlene (Zuber) Erue. She graduated from English Valley High School in 1975. She was united in marriage to Terry Harris Aug. 1, 1975, in North English. Mary Kay was the entertainment director at Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon. She volunteered with Southeast Linn Community Center and Hallmark Care Center. Mary Kay was a member of Lisbon American Legion Auxiliary. Her hobbies included gardening, golf and playing cards and games. She liked traveling and was always ready to take a trip. Mary Kay was an excellent cook. Her specialties included cookies and Christmas candy. Most of all, Mary Kay loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years Terry of Lisbon, children Toni (Chad) Wiesenhofer of Lisbon and Adam (Luci) Harris of Keystone, grandchildren Mason Stanbro, Wyatt Stanbro, Hutson Weisenhofer, Aiden Harris, Lilly Harris, and Evie Harris, and her sister Pam (Jeff Wiley) Roe.
Preceding her in death were her parents, stepfather Paul Monaghan, sisters Connie Jo Erue and Lisa Greve and son-in-law Cameron Stanbro.