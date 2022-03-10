Our beautiful and sassy mother, MaryAlice Caraway, 74, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Her spirit is carried on by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, nephews and many friends.
She was born Jan. 30, 1948, in Lisbon, to Dannie and Inez (Yocum) Caraway. A lifelong resident of Lisbon, MaryAlice attended Lisbon Community Schools. After high school, she raised her four daughters and, as much as she loved being a mother, her most cherished title was Nana. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
MaryAlice was a devoted CNA at Hallmark Care Center in Mt. Vernon for over 30 years, retiring in 2015. She touched the lives of many co-workers, patients and their families, and in return they touched hers.
MaryAlice leaves behind her daughters, Julie (Andy) Caspers, Jane (Thad) Nevitt, Angela (John Hackenmiller) Achenbach and Lindsay (Matt) Welsh; grandchildren, Ally (Ethan) Kamerling, Addie Caspers, Benjamin Nevitt, Lauren Nevitt, Josephine (Logan) Loftus, Brody Achenbach, Talia Hackenmiller, Brynn Hackenmiller and Sawyer and Finnegan Welsh; great-grandchildren, Easton and Elijah Kamerling; her brother, Robert (Diane) Caraway; nephews Dan and Rob Caraway and dear friend and caregiver, Sue Skoff.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Dannie and Inez Caraway and an infant son, Marcus Allen Skinner.
Those who were unable to attend services are invited to watch the service via livestream. Please find the livestream link on MaryAlice’s Tribute Wall and share your love and memories with her family at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.
Memorials may be directed to the family with a portion going to Cyclops 109 American Legion Auxiliary.
And so the story goes on until we see our mom and Nana again. We love and miss you. We will stand taller, stronger and together knowing you are now watching over us.