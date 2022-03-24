Next month, the Lisbon and Mount Vernon Libraries will join together to host a new series of classes offered by Linn County Master Gardeners. These shared programs will all be held in Lisbon Heritage Hall, the second floor of the Lisbon Public Library at 101 East Main Street. They are free and open to everyone in our community and do not require pre-registration. The classes will be held from 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in April. The subjects and teachers of the classes are as follows:
April 5, For the Love of Monarchs — Carol Elliott LCMG - Want to make a difference for the monarchs? Something we can do is to grow milkweed or plant a pollinator-friendly garden. Gardeners can also raise monarchs inside their homes or start a Monarch Zone on their property. Come and learn how you can make a difference for the monarchs and raise your own generation of monarchs or swallowtails. It’s great fun and educational for both kids and adults.
April 12, Public Gardens of Iowa — Cindy Fagan LCMG - This presentation will highlight the many must-see gardens that we have in our state. It will contain the logistics about visiting the garden, their points of interest, and many photos of their garden delights.
April 19, Successful Hanging Baskets and Containers — Deb Walser LCMG - Why don’t my baskets and containers look nice all summer? Deb will share with you the tricks to keeping your plants looking nice. We’ll talk through planting, watering, fertilizing, and pruning during the summer months. Deb will also share many before, during, and after photos of baskets and containers from this past summer with both good and bad experiences.
April 26, Common Insects & Diseases — Phil Pfister LCMG - There are many insects and diseases that can reduce the overall production of your vegetable garden. This discussion will address some of the more common insects and diseases as well as methods for managing these pests in an earth-friendly way.