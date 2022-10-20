Mechanicsville Fire and Ambulance Volunteers have received $13,000 in grants to purchase much needed grain bin rescue equipment, following a grain bin accident near Mount Vernon Feb. 18. Before then, the department had no such equipment.

Mechanicsville Fire Department grants
Buy Now

The Mechanicsville Fire Department received $12,000 in grant funding, including $5,000 from Corteva for grain bin rescue equipment. Mechanicsville Fire Department assisted with the grain bin rescue in Mount Vernon in February.

Fire chief Jake Koch reported that Mechanicsville Fire and Ambulance was one of seven fire departments dispatched to help rescue four men trapped in grain on a farm north of Mount Vernon last February. With the help of first responders, fire departments, police, local farmers, public works employees, and other volunteers, all four men were rescued that day and were able to return home to their families.

Recommended for you