The Mechanicsville Fire Department received $12,000 in grant funding, including $5,000 from Corteva for grain bin rescue equipment. Mechanicsville Fire Department assisted with the grain bin rescue in Mount Vernon in February.
Mechanicsville Fire and Ambulance Volunteers have received $13,000 in grants to purchase much needed grain bin rescue equipment, following a grain bin accident near Mount Vernon Feb. 18. Before then, the department had no such equipment.
Fire chief Jake Koch reported that Mechanicsville Fire and Ambulance was one of seven fire departments dispatched to help rescue four men trapped in grain on a farm north of Mount Vernon last February. With the help of first responders, fire departments, police, local farmers, public works employees, and other volunteers, all four men were rescued that day and were able to return home to their families.
Mount Vernon and Martelle Fire Departments had the needed grain bin rescue equipment that day. Mechanicsville Fire sent six firefighters that day to assist with the rescue.
The department decided to start raising money through grants to fix this problem.
Mechanicsville Fire and Ambulance Volunteers, an all volunteer service, celebrated raising $12,000 in corporate grants, and $1,000 by meeting with two of their biggest corporate funders Monday, Oct. 3.
Pioneer/Corteva has donated $5,000 through its Corteva Community Betterment Program, and Farm Credit Services of America in total donated $4,000.
Representing Pioneer was Scott Mosier of Mosier Seed Co./Pioneer of Stanwood, Mike Clark of Mount Vernon, and territory manager Matt Wilson.
Farm Credit Services of America’s Dewitt regional office donated $2,000, and their corporate office in Omaha also donated $2,000 through their “Working Here” grant fund. Two members of the Farm Credit Services of America organization were present for the celebration.
Grain bin accidents have a 40 to 50% chance of resulting in a fatality. Equipping local volunteer fire departments saves lives, as was seen in the Febr. 18 grain bin accident.
Mechanicsville Fire and Ambulance Volunteers continued their fundraising activities on Sunday at their annual pancake breakfast, serving more than 1,000 persons. Proceeds will go towards much needed new airpacks for firefighters.