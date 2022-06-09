Memorial Day 2022: This is an Invocation By Amelia Kibbie Mount Vernon Poet Laureate Jun 9, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amelia Kibbie, the Mount Vernon poet laureate, shared her new poem at the Mount Vernon Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 30. The poem from that event is shared below.This is an InvocationI.AthenaThe goddess—born, they say, from the forehead of her fatherknown as Pallas, sheof War, of Wisdom,one with the blade, the loom,or written wordlook to our Lady of the Owls to findshe came from Zeus’s headbut embodies mortal, human mind.For what are our brains butcaves that harbor contradictions —War and Wisdom twist withinour noble words and maledictions.II.We wake now from our history booksto see the clear-cut pastplunged into mist by the voicesof those who were, for so long,kept in silence by the windsof endless nights, lost in theagony of the Middle Passage.Athena—Our palace goddess,patron saint ofFreedom and Democracydemands all sides of history,says 1619, not 1620.III.Still one more truth inside the cave:it used to be easyto face a risen flag,to see honor castin black and white, wrong and right.The rope to raise the flagremains unbroken, butthe strands are frayedin our grasping fingers.Nostalgia begs us to recalla Rockwellean antiquity,bygone eras that didn’t exist.But we must be free to challenge this,to welcome its disruption,watch our settled history shrink,slide away to nothing,as a vanished drop of water fades.There were no good old days.IV.An early morning, tender spring,a flag in every room by law,and every child stands to singthe chanted pledge they learned last fall.To those who’ve truly sacrificed,the human hearts who gifted serviceor their lives, the dearest price,this forced allegiance serves no purpose.Not badas far as rote oaths gobut you cannot lovewhat you do not know.V.Our heroes return to their homes brokenwith limbs like phantoms,their smiles made of rust and sand.Rememberas though you standunder the bone-white columnsof the Parthenon:War and Wisdomhand in hand, embodied inAthena, patron of the brave,counselor of heroes.We have a democracy to save.And as we honor and rememberwe must embrace the mist and seethere is no honor in holding upthe tiny, fractured,one-sided piece of a story.The truth cannot destroy the potential of America,only strengthen thesweet whispered promiseof what we can be,when we demand the self-evident truthsand call upon the promises made in 1776toat lastbe kept. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMount Vernon retirees number 12 educatorsAnamosa trapshooting: Early to rise, early to shooting workMidland baseball preview: Continuing to take steps as a programBradley, Zirkelbach earn Republican nominationsRunning Raider Marathon Club: Reaping the rewards of runningAnamosa baseball: Finishing with a big bangFive battle next month for Supervisor’s raceJones County Supervisor District 3 primarySusan Jane (Peet) SchmidtNew principal search starts Images Videos