Cornell’s men’s soccer team took the lead early and never looked back in a big 6-0 home win Friday, Sept. 10, over Fontbonne.
It took the Rams less than 90 seconds to get on the scoreboard. Galen Westervelt crossed the ball into the box and Mardoche Ntonku was there to slot home the opener. Just before the 15-minute mark, Ntonku notched his second goal of the game.
Cornell then exploded for four goals in the second half. Just over three minutes into the second period, Lopez assisted again. George Archer was there to finish the move this time to score his first goal as a Ram. Two minutes later, Westervelt added the fourth. He was there to pounce on a loose ball at the back post after a failed clearance by a Fontbonne defender.
Archer got his second goal at the 53-minute mark. He found himself in a 1-on-1 opportunity and calmly dribbled past the opposing goalkeeper to slot the ball into an open net. Freshman Sam Brueck opened his scoring account for the Rams at the 62-minute mark to finish the scoring for Cornell.
Ram goalkeeper Will Bickel made two saves in the match in 56 minutes of action. Freshmen Jeremy Spina and Mateo Ramirez also saw time in net with the final 23 and 11 minutes of game time between them.
The Rams (3-1) recorded 17 shots between 11 players on the evening.