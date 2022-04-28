Mercy Medical Center is revising its masking policy as the community continues to see lower levels of COVID transmission. Effective Monday, April 25, masks will be optional for most patients, visitors, and staff in non-patient care areas in all Mercy and MercyCare facilities.
However, all employees, providers, travelers, volunteers and students are still required to wear masks in patient care areas when entering a patient or exam room and/or performing direct patient care. Unvaccinated employees must continue to mask in all areas as before.
Additionally, at some locations, patients may be asked to mask while seeing a healthcare provider one-on-one. We also recommend that any patient or guest who is not fully vaccinated or who may be immunocompromised still wear a mask while in our facilities. Masking is also required for any patient requiring care in a Mercy or MercyCare facility who:
Is experiencing respiratory symptoms;
Has had a known COVID exposure within the last 14 days; or
Has tested positive for COVID in the last 10 days.
Any visitor with symptoms, exposure or a positive COVID test in the last 10 days should not visit at this time. The current visitor guidelines are available at www.mercycare.org. Any patient or visitor who prefers to wear a mask is encouraged to do so.
Of course, these revisions are subject to change depending on COVID levels within the community and related risk to staff and patients. As always, Mercy’s goals are to keep patients, visitors, and staff safe while creating a comfortable and healing environment.
Mercy asks all individuals to be respectful and understanding as others make their personal choices regarding masking when it is optional.