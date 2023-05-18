Michael Arthur Kortemeyer, 78, of Mount Vernon, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023.

A Memorial Mass was held at10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Mount Vernon, a celebration of life luncheon and sharing of stories followed. Mike generously gifted his body to the University of Iowa for medical research. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.

