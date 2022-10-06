A new report by the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium shows the state is making steady progress towards goals to establish habitat for monarch butterflies. Photo courtesy of Iowa State University.

Iowa has been steadily adding new habitat for monarch butterflies over the past couple of years. The Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium recently released its Monarch Conservation Effort Report, which offers a snapshot of monarch habitat establishment through 2020 in all 99 counties across the state.

