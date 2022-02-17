The Mount Vernon varsity wrestling squad fell to West Delaware in the regional dual finals Tuesday after defeating South Tama in the first round. Saturday, the team entered eight wrestlers in the Class 2A Districts, and three emerged with titles and an invitation to the state tournament Thursday morning.
Tuesday, Feb. 8The first round of regional duals in West Delaware saw the Mustangs win 41-22 over South Tama County, advancing to the finals to take on West Delaware to see who would advance to the state dual tournament.
West Delaware ended the Mustangs’ run, winning 56-12.
Against South Tama, Mount Vernon had wins from Henry Ryan (152), Zatyk Holub (182), Ethan Wood (195), Clark Younggreen (220), Trystin Lashley (285), Klayten Perreault (106), Croix Shebetka (132) and Jacokson Rhomberg (145).
Against West Delaware, the Mustangs had wins from Perreault and Jaspers.
Saturday, Feb. 12 The Mustangs featured eight wrestlers in Saturday’s Class 2A District Tournament in Williamsburg.
106- Klayten Perreault
132- Croix Shebetka
138- Jackson Jaspers
145- Jackson Rhomberg
152- Henry Ryan
160- Jackson Hird
182- Zatyk Holub
220- Clark Younggreen
Jackson Jaspers, Henry Ryan, and Clark Younggreen performed well enough to advance to the state tournament Thursday in Des Moines.
“They’re excited,” said assistant coach Aaron Truitt. “Obviously, those three, Jackson and Clark have been in the rankings pretty much all year long, and then kind of slowly crept up. I think Jackson was ranked fourth in the final rankings of the season. And Clark has worked his way up to the top-ranked 220-pounder. Then Henry entered the rankings about halfway through the season at 12, and has since moved up to 11.
“Those three guys, we felt very strongly that they were state-quality-type competitors, and wrestlers, and we’re excited for them to have the opportunity to go down there and wrestle, and hopefully all three can bring home some hardware and bring home some medals,” said Truitt.