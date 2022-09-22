The Mount Vernon Community School District Alumni Association is pleased to announce the following alums have been selected as 2022 Alumni Hall of Fame recipients:

FINE ARTS — Dan Bern (class of 1977)

Jerry Ringer, Achievement Hall of Fame inductee
Larry Ringer, Achievement Hall of Fame inductee
Dan Bern, Fine Arts Hall of Fame inductee
Jeri and Barb Neal, Service Hall of Fame inductees
Scott Peterson, Community Impact Hall of Fame inductee
Steve Goodall, Athletic Hall of Fame inductee

