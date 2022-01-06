The City of Mount Vernon has approved new voting district boundaries unanimously, which could change where people vote in the next election.
The City has to reestablish boundaries for precincts every 10 years following the completion of the United States Census.
The adoption of the new boundary map came after a public hearing was held Monday, Dec. 20. There were no objections or concerns raised at the council meeting on the proposed boundary changes.
Mount Vernon’s First Precinct encompasses Cornell College and residents who reside west of Highway 1 and south of First Street West, including the Business and Highway 30 corridors in Mount Vernon. The precinct, now known as Mount Vernon East, has a population of 2,296.
Mount Vernon’s Second Precinct will now incorporate all residents who reside north of First Street West and all of the residents who reside east of Hwy. 1. There is a brief leg of the boundary that encompasses Cornell College’s Ash Park portion of campus to allow Cornell College to remain in Mount Vernon East. That precinct, now known as Mount Vernon West, has a population of 2,231.
The precinct boundaries were made in an effort to keep a balanced population in each district.
The council approved the second and third readings at the Dec. 20 meeting, seeing there were no objections.
“All we’re doing with this is changing the boundaries of precincts,” said Mount Vernon council member Scott Rose. “It may change where people vote, but all council people in Mount Vernon run for seats at large, not based on the precincts in Mount Vernon.”
Mount Vernon City Hall will remain one of the polling locations, but Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch said he was unsure where the second polling location would be established with the new boundary lines. Linn County will be responsible for making a decision on where the polling location will fall for the Mount Vernon East precinct.
“We know they looked at possibly having the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center as a location at one time, but with it’s doors open 24/7, it might make it difficult to hold a polling location there that doesn’t impact people using the gym,” Nosbisch said.