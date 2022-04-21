The Marching Mustangs will be performing in Washington, D.C. for the Memorial Day Parade, in May 2023, pending school board approval.
Band director Scott Weber said this was an opportunity that was presented to the school, not one they had sought out themselves.
“We were recommended by the president of the Northeast Iowa Bandmaster’s Association as a program that has had success on the national stage and would possibly want to represent the state of iowa at the Memorial Day parade in Washington, D.C.,” Weber said. “We’ve participated in three Thanksgiving Day parades in Chicago, and we jumped at wanting more information on this opportunity.”
Weber said the item will be discussed at the May school board meeting, but he has been getting information out to parents and students about this opportunity.
The tentative plans are the band will leave Saturday, May 27, and be in Washington, D.C., by Monday, May 29, to march in the parade.
Weber said the opportunity for the band to perform in the Memorial Day 2023 parade as humbling, but also exciting. While the school is the first to be approached from the state of Iowa, there may be other bands who perform and represent Iowa at the Memorial Day parade as well.
“Our job as music teachers is to provide as many opportunities to be showcased,” Weber said. “This is an opportunity for our students to showcase their talents to a large audience for a prestigious opportunity.”
Weber said students and parents are already excited for the opportunity, and the program has shown increased numbers of people in the band program.
“It’s really going to be an honor to be performing in a parade in one of our largest cities on one of the most solemn days to pay homage to those who gave their lives for our country,” Weber said.
The band will have the next 13 months to prepare for the trip, and Weber said the costs for parents and students will be equivalent to one of the trips for Chicago.
“One of the things is many of the museums and sites we will be visiting as part of this trip will have lower or free admission costs, but they also have significant importance to our country’s history, and will give plenty of educational opportunities for our students,” Weber said.
The band will begin fundraising for the trip this spring, with a cookie dough sale. They’ll also have Heritage Days and Parade-A-Thon events.