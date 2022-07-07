Mount Vernon Community School District has received a pledge of $50,000 from Mount Vernon Bank and Trust. The donation will be used for the new Mustangs Activities Complex, for which the financial and fundraising plan was approved by the Mount Vernon School Board May 25.
“I learned as early as my interview process that Mount Vernon Bank and Trust was a trusted and invaluable resource for people of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon area, including the Mount Vernon Community School District,” said district superintendent Greg Batenhorst. “I have learned through my time as superintendent just how special and important the relationship is between the bank and the school district. The recently announced plan for the bank to support the proposed Mustang Activities Complex project is yet another example of their generous support of our students and programs. We are grateful for their continued support of all our people and programs!”
The new activities complex, which has been approved by the Mount Vernon City Council and planning and zoning commission, will be built on the existing Mustang campus. Plans include regulation size football and soccer fields, an eight-lane track, concessions, press box, ticket booth and seating for 1,500. The District intends to use the complex for a number of district activities, including physical education class, and also sees the project as belonging in part to the community. Construction will begin by spring of 2023, if not sooner, and be completed by summer 2024.
“Community is at the heart of our bank — thanks to the individuals, businesses and institutions who have trusted us with their finances for generations. We are grateful to operate in a vibrant Mount Vernon-Lisbon-Cornell community, and believe it’s important to give back to the community that supports us as a community bank. This commitment to the school district’s project fits perfectly with our 138-year practice of giving to social, school, college and organizational projects,” shared David M. Ryan, Mount Vernon Bank and Trust president & CEO.