The Mount Vernon varsity baseball squad remains a very young team, and although at times its inexperience was evident last week, coach Charles Chatman saw “quite a few” highlights from his players.
The Mustangs dropped four out of five decisions. But Chatman was proud of his young team’s strong start in their Friday night face-off with Lisbon, and in his stable of pitchers — each of whom are playing their first varsity season this year.
“We had a chance to win four games this week, but we’re still finding ourselves,” Chatman said.
Tuesday, May 31The Mustangs hosted another team with the Mustangs moniker in Independence in doubleheader action last Tuesday.
Game One The visiting team won little by little, with a run in the first, third, fourth, and sixth to cinch the contest 4-0.
Game Two
Independence got out to a decisive lead in the first two innings of the second game, scoring four runs in the first and six more in the second to lead 10-1.
The damage had been done, and the visiting Mustangs team defeated their hosts by a score of 14-1.
Thursday, June 2The Mustangs traveled to the Benton Bobcats last Thursday, dropping the opening salvo 2-1, but bouncing back to take the second game by a score of 12-0.
Game TwoThe Mustangs triumphed over the Bobcats in the second game of the evening, winning easily 12-0.