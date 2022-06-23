Mount Vernon baseball goes on 4-1 roll By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jun 23, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mount Vernon baseball team went on a much-needed roll last week, going 4-1 to improve to 11-11.The Mustangs are fifth place in a tight WaMaC-East race.“The present is challenging, but manageable,” said head coach Charles Chatman. “But the future is bright, and you can feel it watching the kids play.”Monday, June 13The team just slipped by Center Point-Urbana in a home doubleheader, taking game one 5-4 and game two 7-6.Ryne Moeller, a junior for the Mustangs, was awarded the game one win, pitching four innings and striking out four.Carson Sansenbach, a senior, collected the game two win, pitching two and striking out two.Wednesday, June 15 A game at Cedar Rapids Washington turned into the team’s only loss for the week, as the home team defeated them 11-1.The Warriors had a 2-0 edge going into the fourth inning, where they piled on four more runs. Three more runs followed in the fifth, with two more in the sixth to put them out of reach.Incoming freshman Cael Foreman took the loss, pitching three innings and fanning three.Thursday, June 16 Mount Vernon rounded out the week with a pair of 7-4 wins at South Tama. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliBack in BusinessAnamosa baseball: Delivering some big wins, babySpringville softball: Couple of walk-off winnersStarlighters brings ‘Camelot’ to lifeMusic on Main concerts begin June 1Investigatory audit requested for student activities funds at LisbonAnamosa softball: Much needed win in busy stretchLinn County flag retirement heldKickoff offers fair preview ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.