The Mount Vernon baseball team went on a much-needed roll last week, going 4-1 to improve to 11-11.

The Mustangs are fifth place in a tight WaMaC-East race.

“The present is challenging, but manageable,” said head coach Charles Chatman. “But the future is bright, and you can feel it watching the kids play.”

Monday, June 13The team just slipped by Center Point-Urbana in a home doubleheader, taking game one 5-4 and game two 7-6.

Ryne Moeller, a junior for the Mustangs, was awarded the game one win, pitching four innings and striking out four.

Carson Sansenbach, a senior, collected the game two win, pitching two and striking out two.

Wednesday, June 15 A game at Cedar Rapids Washington turned into the team’s only loss for the week, as the home team defeated them 11-1.

The Warriors had a 2-0 edge going into the fourth inning, where they piled on four more runs. Three more runs followed in the fifth, with two more in the sixth to put them out of reach.

Incoming freshman Cael Foreman took the loss, pitching three innings and fanning three.

Thursday, June 16 Mount Vernon rounded out the week with a pair of 7-4 wins at South Tama.

