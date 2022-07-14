The Mount Vernon baseball season has come to an end in the first round of the 3A postseason.

The Mustangs traveled to take on the 30-10 West Delaware Hawks Friday, Jul. 8, dropping the contest 5-0.

“It was a great game,” head coach Charles Chatman said. The second year Mustang coach called the Hawks “really athletic”, adding, “They’re a really good team.”

The only hit for Mount Vernon came from their very first at-bat, courtesy of Jackson Jaspers.

Chatman credited his three out-going seniors for their key contributions to the game and season at large.

Shortstop Julian Galvan, Chatman said, “was kind of our rock all year.”

Catcher Dawson Fluharty “kind of tweaked his arm a bit,” and wasn’t able to contribute as fully as usual, and pitcher Carson Sansenbach “did a great job.”

Ryan Moehler and Sansenbach shared the mound, with Moehler throwing three seasons and giving up four runs.

Sansenbach threw innings four through six, giving up one run.

Chatman knew his first couple of seasons with the relatively young team would show growing pains, but he remains optimistic.

“People genuinely are excited here for the future of baseball,” he said.

