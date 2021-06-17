The Mount Vernon Mustangs varsity baseball squad went 1-4 the week of June 6, dropping two games at Williamsburg, picking up a win at Cedar Rapids Washington, and dropping two more at home against the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers.
The outcomes of the five games brought the Mustangs, coached by Charles Chatman, in his first year with the team, down to 4-9 for the season.
Chatman called it a “tough week for the Mustangs,” but said the team “learned a lot,” and that “progress comes in many ways.”
Despite the losses, Chatman said, the Mustangs are “a good baseball team.”
Williamsburg sweeps MVWilliamsburg topped Mount Vernon 9-8 and 10-0 in a doubleheader.
In the first game, the Raiders jumped out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the third inning, and another in the fourth. The Mustangs got on the board, even taking the lead in the fourth inning with four runs. The game was back and forth after that, and was settled when Williamsburg nabbed a run in the eighth.
Nolan Jackson, a sophomore for the Mustangs, had three hits, two of which were doubles.
Elijah Exley-Schuman, a senior, had one hit of his two at-bats, a homer that scored two of his teammates.
Senior Brady Ketchum took the loss, pitching three innings.
In the second game, Williamsburg scored all the points in this one, with three runs in the second, another in the third, and six more runs in the sixth inning.
Collin Swantz, a senior, had one hit in three at-bats.
Aidan Nosek, a senior, took the loss, pitching two innings.
The Mustangs still enjoy a slight advantage over the Raiders of 13-12 dating back to 2009.
Mustangs top Warriors 8-5 The Warriors enjoyed an early 2-0 lead after the first inning, but the Mustangs evened the score in the second inning. In the third, Mount Vernon outscored the home team 4-1, giving them a 6-3 edge. In the fourth inning, each team scored two runs, and the score stayed 8-5 for the rest of the game.
Jayden Meeker, a senior, was three-for-three in the game, driving in two of his teammates and scoring once himself.
Carson Sansenbach, a junior, was awarded the win with four and a third innings pitched, and a 0.00 ERA.
The win improved the team’s record to 4-7.
Trailblazers sweep MustangsThe Trailblazers took two games against Mount Vernon, 6-4 and 4-1.
In the first game, the Mustangs took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning in Mount Vernon, but the Trailblazers scored three of their own in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead. The Mustangs tacked on two more points in the fifth, to assume a 4-3 lead. The Blazers would score the game’s final three runs, with two in the sixth, and another in the seventh for the 6-4 win.
Nick Schmidt and Nate Offerman of the Trailblazers combined for a total of four points, with Offerman scoring twice, and Schmidt batting two teammates in.
In game two, the game remained scoreless until each team scored a single run in the sixth inning. The Trailblazers went on to score three more runs in the seventh while keeping the Mustangs without any further runs.
Owen Huehnergarth of the Trailblazers was awarded the win, pitching seven innings and striking out nine.
Beckman Catholic has a historical 11-8 edge over the Mustangs going back to 2009.