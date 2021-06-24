The Mount Vernon baseball team had a split week, with three losses and three wins. The Mustangs split a doubleheader with Center Point-Urbana, swept South Tama in a doubleheader and lost a doubleheader against Central DeWitt.
Jun. 14 Mustangs split with CP-U Game one Mustangs win 3-1 The first road game against the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers ended in the Mustangs winning 3-1. Mount Vernon scored all three of their runs in the third inning, while CPU scored in the fourth.
Collin Swantz and Brady Ketchum each had one hit and one RBI in the game.
Game two CPU wins 9-8 The second half of the double-header was a higher-scoring affair, with the first inning mirroring the final score of game one at 3-1 Mustangs. Mount Vernon outscored the home team 5-4 in the fifth inning to assume a lead of 8-5 going into the sixth. It was in the sixth that CPU mounted their comeback, scoring one run in that inning and two more in the next to tie the contest at eight and bring it into an extra inning. CPU got the run they needed and won 9-8.
The Mustangs are 15-5 when facing Center Point-Urbana dating back to 2009.
Jun. 17
Mustangs sweep South Tama Game one Mustangs win 9-2 Mount Vernon jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the first game, and the Trojans responded with two runs in the third to trail 3-2. The Mustangs exploded for six runs in the fourth, hanging on to the lead to win 9-2.
Game two Mustangs victorious 8-1 The second game was largely a defensive showcase until South Tama scored a run in the fourth, and the Mustangs scored four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to win it 8-1.
The Mustangs are 10-2 in their last 12 matchups with the Trojans.
Jun. 18
Sabers chop down Mustangs in doubleheader Game one
Sabers win 11-0
The Sabers kept the Mustangs scoreless while notching 11 runs.
Game two Sabers take it 12-1 Sabers are 12-11 against the Mustangs dating back to 2009.