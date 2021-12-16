The Mount Vernon boys basketball team won one and lost one last week, picking up a win on the road and a loss on their home court.

“We are inconsistent right now,” said Mustangs head coach Ed Timm. “The guys are working hard.”

Tuesday, Dec. 7

MV BBB Evan Brase
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Evan Brase (No. 13) goes up for a shot over the arms of a Clear Creek Amana defender.

A road game with the South Tama Trojans found the Mustangs firing on all cylinders, with the team taking a 30-13 lead into the half, and outscoring the home team 38-14 in the game’s second half.

The Mustangs won it 68-27.

Brady Erickson, a junior for Mount Vernon, led the team with 16 points and three assists. Fellow junior Jensen Meeker was right behind, chipping in 15.

Friday, Dec. 10

MV BBB Brady Erickson
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Brady Erickson (No. 20) shoots over the arms of Clear Creek-Amana defenders at home Friday, Dec. 10.

A home game against Clear Creek-Amana resulted in a 56-37 loss for the Mustangs.

The home team had just nine points at halftime, while the Clippers had put up 29.

The Mustangs scored one more point than the Clippers in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to reverse their fortunes.

Recommended for you