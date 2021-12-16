Mount Vernon boys ball squad "working hard" By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Dec 16, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon boys basketball team won one and lost one last week, picking up a win on the road and a loss on their home court.“We are inconsistent right now,” said Mustangs head coach Ed Timm. “The guys are working hard.”Tuesday, Dec. 7 Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Evan Brase (No. 13) goes up for a shot over the arms of a Clear Creek Amana defender. Trent Bowman | Staff photo A road game with the South Tama Trojans found the Mustangs firing on all cylinders, with the team taking a 30-13 lead into the half, and outscoring the home team 38-14 in the game’s second half.The Mustangs won it 68-27.Brady Erickson, a junior for Mount Vernon, led the team with 16 points and three assists. Fellow junior Jensen Meeker was right behind, chipping in 15.Friday, Dec. 10 Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Brady Erickson (No. 20) shoots over the arms of Clear Creek-Amana defenders at home Friday, Dec. 10. Trent Bowman | Staff photo A home game against Clear Creek-Amana resulted in a 56-37 loss for the Mustangs.The home team had just nine points at halftime, while the Clippers had put up 29.The Mustangs scored one more point than the Clippers in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to reverse their fortunes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland wrestling: All the confidence in the worldA lion, trains, Santa Claus…oh myShop with A Cop event heldChristmas Tree Walk set for in-person return: Virtual option also being plannedLisbon Dance takes first in pomSpringville boys basketball: Look is surprisingly similarAnamosa boys wrestling: Making a name for themselvesAnamosa girls basketball: Learning life lessonsAnamosa boys basketball: Playing high-level hoopsAll-time Raider great Moza Fay to host wrestling clinics in Anamosa ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.