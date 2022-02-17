Mount Vernon boys will start the postseason with a game against Mount Pleasant Monday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. The winner fo that game will advance to face the winner of the Marion and Keokuk match Thursday, Feb. 24. The finals for the post season playoffs will be Monday, Feb. 28 at Muscatine at 7 p.m.v
The Mount Vernon varsity boys basketball team lost a game on the road to Solon before returning home for senior night, where they defeated the visiting Benton Community Bobcats.
Tuesday, Feb. 8The Mustangs headed to Solon Tuesday to take on the Spartans, falling a little short 55-47.
The visiting team had a commanding 27-15 lead at the half, but the Spartans emerged from halftime a new team, outscoring the Mustangs 40-20 in the second half.
“We played very well in the first half, but could not get defensive stops in the second half, as Solon came back after we were up 12 at half,” observed Mustangs assistant coach Derek Roberts.
Joey Rhomberg, a sophomore, led the team in scoring with 18 points, while Ryan Naeve, a senior, and Jackson Kutcher, a sophomore, each provided 9 points in the effort.
Friday, Feb. 11 The Mustangs fared better against the visiting Benton Community Bobcats Friday on senior night. Mount Vernon will graduate nine from their core group, including their team manager. All were recognized before the game.
The Bobcats held a slight 24-23 edge at the half, but the Mustangs exploded for 20 points in the third quarter, while holding Benton Community to just eight.
The Mustangs outscored the Bobcats 17-14 in the fourth period to secure a 60-46 win, improving their record to 10-10.