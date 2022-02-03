A depleted Mount Vernon boys varsity basketball team, hobbled by various minor injuries, lost Tuesday on the road before picking up a crucial win Friday at home.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
The Mustangs traveled Tuesday to take on the Marion Wolves, who sent them home with a 55-33 loss.
“We were without a top scorer, rebounder and starter, sophomore Joey Rhomberg,” said Mustangs assistant coach Derek Roberts.
“Ben Merlak did a nice job getting his first varsity start in place of Joey,” Roberts said.
The win improved the Marion Wolves record to 12-3.
Friday, Jan. 28 The Mustangs bounced back Friday with a 57-51 triumph over the visiting West Delaware Hawks.
“We were down multiple starters, but had some players really rise to the occasion,” said Roberts.
Jensen Meeker, a junior, and typically the team’s starting point guard, was one of the minor injuries for the team, and Zach Fall started in his place.
Roberts said Meeker performed “admirably, coming up with a few big scores and rebounds down the stretch.”
“Ben Merlak has started and played well the past two games with Joey Rhomberg still sidelined with a minor injury,” Roberts noted.
The Mustangs led at the half by seven points, but West Delaware made a run in the third quarter to put them up as much as eight near the end of the period.
Critically, Brady Ericksen made a three-point shot from 35 feet that Roberts called “incredible,” swishing through the net as the third quarter came to an end.
It cut the Hawks’ lead to five.
Mount Vernon outscored the visiting team 19-11 in the final quarter, and Roberts credited sophomore starter Evan Brase for part of the push, saying his “many clutch free throws down the stretch” helped to ice the lead and secure victory.
Brase’s 18 points were a career high for the young athlete, who also secured a double-double with 10 rebounds.