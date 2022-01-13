MV BBB Jensen Meeker
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Jensen Meeker (No. 4) drives the ball down the Mustangs court in play last week.

The Mount Vernon varsity boys basketballers split the week last week, losing at home against the Maquoketa Cardinals, and coming out on top of the Xavier Saints in overtime a few days later.

MV BBB Trenton Pitlik
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Trenton Pitlik looks to get under the arms of a Maquoketa defender in play at home early last week.

Tuesday, Jan. 4The Mustangs hosted the Maquoketa Cardinals Tuesday night, and came out on the wrong end of a 53-32 score.

MV BBB Joe Rhomberg
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Joe Rhomberg (No. 24) goes for a shot over a Maquoketa defender at home Tuesday, Jan. 4

“Tuesday, we came out a little slow and rusty from break and credit Maquoketa, they were very aggressive in their full court pressure that turned us over,” said assistant coach Derek Roberts.

Saturday, Jan. 8 Mount Vernon was again at home Saturday evening, as they hosted the Xavier Saints, coming out on top 61-52.

“The kids played with a lot of confidence and resilience,” said Roberts.

MV BBB Evan Brase
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Evan Brase (No. 13) goes up for a shot against Maquoketa defenders in play early last week.

Brady Erickson, a junior for the Mustangs, led the team’s offense with 25 points.

The win improved Mount Vernon’s record to 6-4, while Xavier dropped to 5-4.

Recommended for you