Mount Vernon boys split the week BY Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Jan 13, 2022 8 hrs ago

Mount Vernon's Jensen Meeker (No. 4) drives the ball down the Mustangs court in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Mount Vernon varsity boys basketballers split the week last week, losing at home against the Maquoketa Cardinals, and coming out on top of the Xavier Saints in overtime a few days later.

Mount Vernon's Trenton Pitlik looks to get under the arms of a Maquoketa defender in play at home early last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Tuesday, Jan. 4The Mustangs hosted the Maquoketa Cardinals Tuesday night, and came out on the wrong end of a 53-32 score.

Mount Vernon's Joe Rhomberg (No. 24) goes for a shot over a Maquoketa defender at home Tuesday, Jan. 4 Trent Bowman | Staff photo "Tuesday, we came out a little slow and rusty from break and credit Maquoketa, they were very aggressive in their full court pressure that turned us over," said assistant coach Derek Roberts.Saturday, Jan. 8 Mount Vernon was again at home Saturday evening, as they hosted the Xavier Saints, coming out on top 61-52."The kids played with a lot of confidence and resilience," said Roberts.

Mount Vernon's Evan Brase (No. 13) goes up for a shot against Maquoketa defenders in play early last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Brady Erickson, a junior for the Mustangs, led the team's offense with 25 points.The win improved Mount Vernon's record to 6-4, while Xavier dropped to 5-4.