The Mount Vernon varsity boys basketball team fought through four quarters and two extra periods, but their season came to an end Monday, Feb. 21, on their home court.
The 3A first round playoff found the Mustangs hosting the Mount Pleasant Panthers, who defeated their hosts 60-55 to play another day.
The Panthers held a 12-9 edge after the first quarter, but the home team outscored them 15-11 in the second to lead the game 24-23 at the half.
The Mustangs outplayed the Panthers by the same 15-11 margin in the third quarter before their guests bounced back 15-10 in the fourth to tie the game at the end of regulation.
Each team scored four points in the abbreviated fifth period, forcing another overtime.
The Panthers managed to score seven more points in the sixth period, while the Mustangs came up short with two.
Mount Vernon sophomore Evan Brase led the team in points, with 13, along with nine rebounds and an assist. Brase’s nine rebounds also led the team.
Joey Rhomberg, another sophomore for the Mustangs, added 12 points, 7 boards, and a steal.
Juniors Brady Erickson and Jensen Meeker had multi-faceted performances, with each scoring nine points. Erickson added two rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. Meeker chipped in three assists, three steals, and two boards.
Senior Ryan Naeve aided the effort with seven points, two steals, and a rebound.
Both teams had a total of 24 rebounds.
The loss brought the Mustangs’ final record to 10-12.