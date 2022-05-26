The City of Mount Vernon will be switching auditors from Clifton to Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn and Co.
Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch said that Clifton’s current rate of $15,000, was slated to increase this year to somewhere in the $16,000 to $17,000 range.
That increase in auditing services made the city look for a new auditor.
Gronewald, Bell, Kyhnn and Co.’s auditing services were slated for between $10,650 and $13,450.
“The savings we would see switching auditing services was just too much not to give this a shot,” Nosbisch said.
The city also utilizes Bradley Hague CPA to help with budget preparation and auditing services in the amount of $7,250.
City approves
staff changesThe Mount Vernon city council has approved appointing Marsha Dewell to serve as city clerk/finance director, moving from city clerk and assistant city administrator.
The reflection of title changes indicates Dewell transitioning from her current role to fill the seat of Sue Ripke’s position in the city, as Ripke will be retiring in January 2023.
Dewell will begin transitioning from her role as assistant city administrator to the finance director position beginning in August, with Dewell taking over Ripke’s position Jan. 1, 2023.
Dewell’s salary will be commensurate to Ripke’s current pay beginning in August as well with the new responsibilities.
Council member Paul Tuerler commended the city’s succession planning for this position.
“Working in a multinational business that does not do effective succession planning, this is something Chris and the staff of Mount Vernon should be commended upon,” Tuerler said. “It’s not always easy to have a succession plan, and this makes our job as council people easy.”