Based on conversation at a city council meeting Aug. 16, the City of Mount Vernon will not be taking any additional actions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch noted that case numbers for the seven week average have seen a slight uptick over the past seven day average, but they aren’t as high as other communities in Linn County at the moment.
Nosbisch said that with numbers extremely low in the Mount Vernon communities, he’s reluctant to start a mask requirement for city buildings again.
“If the numbers tick up drastically in the next few weeks, we can always hold a special meeting to address those matters,” Nosbisch said.
Of the city-owned buildings, it’s less likely the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center will require face coverings, as that is more a membership based building compared to city hall and the police station, Nosbisch said.
Returning Cornell College students will wear masks in public spaces through Sept. 1, to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 with the increased number of people visiting Cornell’s campus over the next few weeks.
Nosbisch said that they will definitely be watching the infection numbers as students return to school.
Council meeting set for Sept. 8The next meeting of the Mount Vernon City Council will be Wednesday, Sept. 8, because of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 6. The meeting will be held at the Mount Vernon Police Department.