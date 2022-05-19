Mount Vernon High School will hold commencement exercises for 92 seniors Sunday, May 22.
The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun held a senior roundtable with six seniors from the class of 2022 to review topics like favorite memories, advice they have for younger students, activities they were involved in, teachers who have had an impact and hopes for the community and school district in the future.
From Mount Vernon, those students included Owen Brase, Jacob Russell, Dawson Fluharty, Hannah Dewitte, Avery Plathe and Julissa Govea.
Favorite memoriesOne of the favorite memories for some seniors was an unusual sight in the hallways in the humid spring and fall – pencils stuck to the wall.
“It got to a point where conditions were right you could see more than 20 pencils stuck to the wall because of humidity,” Fluharty said.
The end of year student cook out with classmates was one of Plathe’s favorite memories, as it was a time for numerous classmates to enjoy time at school together.
Russell said the band trips have been a huge favorite memory of his time at the school.
“We’ve been able to march in the Chicago parade twice, and it was a great time to spend time with my classmates for that experience,” Russell said.
State tournaments, especially softball, volleyball and track, were some of the other favorites in extracurriculars for the students.
Favorite activities Band was one of Russell’s favorite activities in his time at Mount Vernon School.
“I know we started work for marching band at the end of summer with some intense days on the practice field, but by that point, we had most of our routine down and throughout the rest of the season practices worked at polishing and performing,” Russell said.
Cross country was another favorite team activity for Russell, but for him the goal there was always how he could better his running and performance to benefit the team.
Fluharty said football was the activity he enjoyed most in his time at Mount Vernon.
Dewitte gave archery a try her freshman and sophomore years, but the thing she excelled at was speech.
“I was initially scared to be trying out for speech, but that team has been an environment where everyone has your back in a performance that it’s been fun,” Dewitte said. “I still have some anxiety whenever I have to give a speech, but being part off that team has definitely helped.”
Plathe said she has been involved in speech and concurred with Dewitte that it has been beneficial of getting her out of her comfort zone. She’s also been involved in softball and soccer.
For Govea, her favorite sport has been golf.
“It’s not as aggressive as some of the other sports that are played, and as I’ve played more and more I’ve realized ‘this is my sport,’” Govea said.
She has also loved her time with orchestra.
Brase’s been involved in a lot of team sports, including football, basketball and track.
“I really enjoy being around friends that those opportunities provide,” Brase said. “My favorite thing is probably track picture day.”
Brase actually lined up this year’s photos to include a camel.
What they’re going to miss“Just coming and seeing friends I’ve made every day,” Fluharty said. “I know this may be some of the last times that I’ll see these people in my life.”
Brase agreed with that, as did Russell.
“I have loved growing up in Mount Vernon as a community,” Russell said. “It’s always been a community that supports their students.”
Dewitte noted that the class of 2022, one of the smaller graduating classes, has been a class that it’s easy to get to know.
“It’s easier to make friends in the class, or even if you’re not friends, to have enough information to be able to strike up a conversation with others,” Dewitte said.
“There are just a lot of really great people in this class,” Govea said.
Teachers/coaches who have made an impactFor Dewitte, it’s been speech coaches Grant Freeman and Tawnua Tenley.
“I was terrified when I first joined the speech team,” Dewitte said. “I did an original oratory my sophomore year on my invisible health condition, and with their help working with that piece, I’ve gotten more confidence to talk about that condition, as well as been able to do more advocating.”
Plathe agreed that the impact Tenley and Freeman have had on the speech program has been hugely beneficial.
Fluharty said that Preston Pederson and his optimistic outlook has been beneficial to his time at school.
“He always finds ways to make you feel welcome at school, and you really never know when he may be having a bad day, as he goes out of his way to make yours better,” Fluharty said.
“He’s always excited to be at school, and to help you meet your goals in strength conditioning,” Russell said.
“I know when we have early morning practices for things like soccer or softball and have to be in the school early, he’s always excited to see us and running around with such energy early it really helps brighten your day,” Plathe said.
Tabitha Rasmussen with the orchestra had an influence on Govea.
“She made joining the orchestra and getting to meet new people or groups you get to play with one of the exciting portions of every practice,” Govea said. “She also was excited to see us at early morning performances.”
Brase said that he agreed that Peterson was beneficial, but he commended new teachers Erica Nickels and Nick Murray for the personality and teaching experience they brought to the school as well.
“They really have shown they want to get to know their students as people,” Brase said.
Advice for younger generationsA resounding piece of advice from all of the seniors to younger generations – get involved.
“I know it can be stressful to try new things, but high school is one of the easiest times to try things you might not have tried before,” Brase said.
“Yes, it’s cliché and gets said a lot, but getting involved and stepping outside your comfort zone is so important,” Plathe said.
“Don’t take your time in school for granted, it goes by fast,” Fluharty said.
“It definitely feels like our sophomore year was just a week ago,” Dewitte said.
“Try new things and see if those are things you’d enjoy,” Govea said.
“I’d say always take time for the school dances,” Russell said. “They are among the extra opportunities you have to spend time with friends. That, and things like the shaving cream classic are fun experiences.”
Russell also recommended taking time to visit with other students you may not normally talk to.
“It really can have a positive impact for them, even if it is just to have someone to destress with,” Russell said.
Hopes for the
school, communityRussell noted the new activities complex for the school district will be a huge benefit to a number of programs.
“It’s something I’m jealous for future students to have, including an eight-lane track and football field,” Russell said. “It’s also going to be beneficial for the marching band program.”
“My hope is that the culture doesn’t change at the schools,” Fluharty said. “I think that culture is good right now, and works to help students improve themselves and others.”
Fluharty said he was happy he open enrolled to this district, as he would most likely be at a larger school if he hadn’t.
Dewitte said one of the things she has admired about the school is their focus on being more considerate to people who are different in the community.