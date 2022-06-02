Adrienne Smith ‘11 STEM Scholarship $750 Isabel Klawiter
The Adrienne Smith STEM Scholarship is awarded in memory of Adrienne Smith, Mount Vernon High School Class of 2011. Adrienne had a passion for academics and scientific research while in college and encouraged others with similar aspirations.This scholarship is awarded to a female who intends to study a STEM major at a four year college or university. The student selected for this award has achieved a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Alliant Energy Children of Employee Scholarships $1500 each Lauren Swartzendruber, Vance Arnold The Alliant Energy Children of Employees Scholarship Program has been created to identify children of Alliant Energy employees who have achieved excellent records in high school and to provide financial assistance to those students as they pursue higher education. Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience,statement of educational and career goals, unusual personal or family circumstances, and an online recommendation.
American Legion Hahn-Howard Post 480 Scholarship $500 Benjamin Johnson Awarded to a graduate who demonstrates the potential for outstanding citizenship, who is continuing their education beyond high school, and whose parent or grandparent served in the United States Armed Services.
Ann Koppenhaver ‘78 Business Award $500 each Kael Dimmer, Camryn Streicher Given to assist a graduating senior(s) of Mount Vernon High School who is attending a two- or four-year college or university to pursue an accounting or business degree. The student(s) has exhibited leadership and organizational skills in the classroom, and motivation for success
Bernie Saggau Award Owen Brase Established in honor of the long time head administrator of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, Mr. Bernie Saggau. Presented to a graduating student who best exemplifies a patriotic spirit, with strong moral convictions, living and professing the qualities of honesty, integrity, and sportsmanship and believing both games and life should be conducted by the rules.
Carol Van Metre Scholarship $250 Sara Rhomberg This scholarship is awarded in memory of Carol Van Metre to a hard-workingfemale athlete with good grades. Carol was a tireless advocate for hard- working girls.
Cedar Rapids Area Association of Realtors Scholarship Fund- Judy and Gary Stevens Memorial Scholarship $500 Carson Sansenbach The Cedar Rapids Area Association of Realtors Scholarship Fund was started nearly 30 years ago with 4- $500 scholarships going to Linn County youth. Due to the generosity of a large number of Realtor Donors, it has grown to over 6- scholarships annually and has expanded to Benton and Jones Counties, totalling over $300,000 since 2005 alone. These scholarships are payable in cash and presented at the annual recipient luncheon in July and can be used however the recipient would like tuition, books, gas, food, rent to further their education with slightly less financial burden.
Charles H Halsey Gift $1,000 Vance Arnold Established by the Halsey family to honor their father and retired member of our staff, Charles Halsey. The recipient is a student who has demonstrated dedication to academics, community, and extra-curricular activities.
Charlie Freeman Memorial Scholarship $150 Steven Wolfe This scholarship is in memory of avid golfer Charlie Freeman and is awarded to a senior golfer (male or female) who has a passion/love for the sport of golf and has a 3.3 or higher GPA.
Class of 2022 Alumni Representatives $250 each Tessa Baty, Aden Grudzinski One or more volunteer representatives from each alumni class shall assist in keeping open lines of communication with their respective classmates, coordinate reunion planning with the assistance of the Director, and serve as a link between the Association, the school, and alumni. Class representatives may be asked to attend alumni meetings and to volunteer to serve on various committees.
Dave Spellerberg ‘89 Memorial Scholarship $1,500 each Dawson Fluharty, Vaun Remerowski Awarded to two MVHS graduating seniors. The intent of this award is to assist a graduate who is like Dave and plans to attend a community college, technical school, or a 4-year institution.
Dave Thumm ‘79 Scholarship $300 Carson Sansenbach In honor of Dave Thumm, Class of 1979. Dave was an outstanding runner and coach for Mount Vernon. This scholarship goes to an individual who shares Dave’s love of running and competing to be the very best.
Des Moines Register Academic All-State Recognition Elizabeth Quam Celebrates the accomplishment of a high school senior who excels in the classroom and in their community.
Donna Jacob, Gladys Rife, Ruth Michaud and Maggie Quinn Ellison ‘62 Award $500 Natalie Spinsby To honor the legacy of Donna, Gladys, Ruth and Maggie and to celebrate the impact they had on the humanities at Mount Vernon High School. This scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who aspires to unlock their potential. The recipient of the award is a student with a dedicated interest and passion in the humanities, as demonstrated by a rich background in theater and speech productions and/or competitions, and also by enthusiastic participation in high school courses devoted to literature and the English language. This student is planning on attending an accredited two or four-year college/university in the fall. This scholarship is meant to nurture their interest in this area and help them blossom as they embark on the next stage of their life.
Eastern Iowa Light and Power $1,000 Vance Arnold Eastern Iowa Light & Power Cooperative annually awards multiple scholarships to those attending a university, community college or technical school. This scholarship was established in memory of their division manager of accounting who died a couple years ago.
Eldean (Dean) Borg Scholarship $1,000 Anna Moore In honor of Dean Borg, who served his family and friends, his fellow Iowans through insightful journalism, the Mount Vernon community as a leader and volunteer, and the nation as an Air Force officer. The recipient has demonstrated a commitment to serving others while pursuing excellence in academics, community, and extracurricular activities.
Ely American Legion Family Scholarship $555 Benjamin Johnson It is the mission of the American Legion of San Quentin Post 555 in Ely to support the well-being of our community. The Ely Post is comprised of 3 volunteer groups: the Legion, Sons of the American Legion, and Legion Auxiliary. Collectively, the Legion Family is pleased to provide scholarships to graduating seniors in the community. Through the application process, a committee selects a senior who embodies the ideals of service through their own actions.
Evans-Moffit Scholarship $500 Saqua Werling This scholarship is given to a solid student identified by the faculty as having demonstrated a sense of brotherhood, citizenship and compassion for others and who possesses strong interpersonal skills.
Exceptional Man Scholarships $1,000 each Leo Appleton, Jacob Russell Awarded to two male students with exceptional energy and drive to succeed, who demonstrate the traits that contribute to a positive academic climate (respect, trust, good citizenship, high moral character, positive attitude and kindness). They motivate us to be better people, to work hard and to stay positive. Recognized for their quiet leadership.
Extraordinary Woman Scholarships $1,400 each........ Lillian Booth, Hannah DeWitte, Elizabeth Dougherty, Ashlynn Steen Awarded to four females with extraordinary energy and drive to succeed.
Gems of Hope Scholarship $1,000 Elizabeth Quam Gems of Hope’s mission is to provide cancer patients and their families support and resources to inspire hope, creating the outlook that hope is always present in a cancer diagnosis. The applicant must be a 2022 graduating senior from any school district in the Gems of Hope service area. The applicant must have been personally affected by cancer.
Governor’s Scholar Recognition Vance Arnold Joint effort between the Governor’s Office of the State of Iowa, the IHSAA and its title sponsor, Iowa Farm Bureau. Gives recognition to senior students who are the highest academic achievers in their schools.
Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation-Glidden Community Service Scholarship $1,000 Anna Hoffman -Kalous Opportunity Scholarship $1,000 Sara Rhomberg The Primary Scholarships at the Community Foundation focus on recognizing student achievements and supporting deserving students in Linn County in partnership with area high schools.
Heritage Days Volunteerism Award $250 each Leo Appleton, Sara Rhomberg Given to 2 seniors (one male, one female) who demonstrate a spirit of volunteerism in the community. Recipients will also serve as grand marshals in the Heritage Days parade..
Hills Bank Scholarship $250 each Jenna Sprague, Henry Steine, Kasia Wiebel Awarded to one or more outstanding graduates. Hills Bank is committed to youth, education, the community and you.
Hills Bank Youth Salute $100 Natalie Spinsby Youth Salute is a program of The National Council of Youth Leadership. Hills Bank is very proud to be the area sponsor for Youth Salute for the past 27 years. Several students were selected by their high school faculty to receive the prestigious award which is given to area students for their academic achievement, leadership contributions and excellent interview with the Hills Bank staff.
IGHSAU Volleyball Sportsmanship Award $250 Sara Rhomberg Awarded to a Mount Vernon High School Volleyball Senior.
Inspiration Award $250 each Benjamin Gilbert Binder, Caelan Hunter These students are being recognized for their quiet leadership. They show up every day, work hard, and stay positive even when their own life challenges them. They contribute to the school with their integrity, kindness to other students and dedication to learning. Their future looks bright because they know how to work to achieve their dreams.
Iowa Financial Know-How $2,000 Elizabeth Quam Students experience Student Loan Game Plan and ROCI Reality Check to learn how student loan debt and choice of major affect their financial future and to learn strategies to reduce debt and increase financial know-how. Scholarships are awarded to students who score highest on an assessment related to these tools.
Iowa Limestone Producers Association $5,000 Kael Dimmer Awarded to dependents of employees of the members of the Iowa Limestone Producers Association.
Iowa Newspaper Foundation $500 Anna Moore The Fred W Woodward Scholarship is awarded to a student studying journalism, communications, mass communications, photojournalism, graphic design, marketing or public relations at a college or university in Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin.
Iowa Seal of Biliteracy Award Leo Appleton, Tessa Baty, Elizabeth Dougherty, Julissa Govea, Aden Grudzinski, Anna Hoffman, Jaden Houghtaling, Isabelle Krob, Allison Ott, Madelyn Plotz, Elizabeth Quam, Sara Rhomberg, Jacob Russell, Kasia Wiebel The Iowa Seal of Biliteracy Award honors students that demonstrate a high level of proficiency in their native language and at least one other language.
Iowa State Bar Association American Citizenship Award Benjamin Johnson Awarded to one senior who best demonstrates a knowledge and understanding of the principles of American Citizenship and possesses outstanding qualities of American Citizenship.
Jeff Butterbaugh Memorial Scholarship $250 each Ryan Naeve, Steven Wolfe Basketball and Golf were two of Jeff’s loves. He loved playing and he loved coaching. As a coach, he would come home after practice so excited about the boys who were giving “101%” in practice, who were leaders and who were constantly supporting their teammates in a positive and encouraging way. Given to one senior basketball player and one senior golfer who exemplify these qualities and who epitomize “team”.
Joan L. Suchomel ‘74 Scholarship $250 Piper Price Awarded to a graduating senior who is a first-generation college student and/or planning to attend Iowa State University.
John ‘60 & Thelma Rife Scholarship $1,500 Taylor Wilson John and Thelma Rife are long-time Mount Vernon residents and advocates of education. They established this generous scholarship for a graduate of Mount Vernon High School who will be attending Kirkwood Community College.
Kay Woods Memorial Award $400 each Thomas Giel, McKenzie Rentschler Awarded to two seniors who are pursuing a two- or four-year trade program. Trades considered include cosmetology, plumbing, electrical, welding or family consumer science.
KWWL Best of the Class Mark Liberko Co-sponsored by KWWL and the University of Northern Iowa, honoring a top graduating senior who is a role model of excellence and a representative of our outstanding seniors.
Lions Club Scholarship $750 each Lillian Booth, Ashlee Elliott Local Lions Club members work to improve the quality of our lives by supporting community projects. They are members of an international organization who work to meet the needs that challenge the communities of the world. The winner of this scholarship is selected for their leadership, service and academic achievements.
Margaret Garry ‘79 Memorial Scholarship $3,000 Anna Hoffman In honor of Margaret Garry, Class of 1979. This award is given to a senior who demonstrates strong academic ability, strong participation in school activities and a positive outlook on life.
Mark Kraus – Timberline Manufacturing Entrepreneurial Scholarship $1,000 Celine Manternach The purpose of this scholarship is to assist a graduating senior of Mount Vernon High School in attending an accredited trade school, college, or university. Students who are able to demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit are favored.
Mary & Jake Studt Family Scholarship $700 Julissa Govea This award is in appreciation of the education that the many Studt family children received at Mount Vernon Schools. It is also to honor the memory of Mom and Dad — Mary and Jake Studt, and the family members Lorraine Schott, Harold, Jake Jr., Mary Ann Moon, Vernon, Lawrence, Tom and just recently David. The scholarship has been awarded seventeen times and hopefully helped the recipients toward their goals.
Megan Cox Klaus ‘08 Memorial Scholarship $500 each Julia Dietsch, Ashlee Elliott The Megan Cox Klaus ‘08 Scholarship is established to honor her legacy and memory as a passionate and dedicated educator and an incredibly gifted performer.
Melchert Book Scholarship $250 Sara Rhomberg This scholarship is awarded to a female, 4-year participant in volleyball, track, tennis, orchestra or choir. She is someone who is a leader in her activity, and stays involved to help encourage development of the program. She will have maintained a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
Mount Vernon Archery Club Scholarship $250 Benjamin Johnson Award given to a Mount Vernon Archery Club member who has been a member for at least two years and has maintained academic eligibility. To be applied toward post-secondary school expenses of the recipient.
Mount Vernon Bank & Trust Company Scholarship $1,750 Owen Brase This scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who will be entering an accredited four-year Iowa college or university in the fall. The student selected for this award has achieved outstanding ACT scores, class rank, and grade point average. In addition, strong co-curricular and community participation is required for this recognition.
Mount Vernon Community School District Foundation Scholarships
$500 each Benjamin Gilbert Binder, Aden Grudzinski, Trenton Pitlik, Mark Liberko, Lauren Swartzendruber, Jaden Houghtaling, Isabel Krob, Piper Price, Kambree Hultquist, Avery Plathe, Madelyn Plotz, Elizabeth Quam, Connor Spencer Through philanthropy, the Foundation supports the commitment of the Mount Vernon Schools to Excellence in Academics, Arts and Athletics. This year, we are privileged to present $500 scholarships to thirteen deserving graduates based on scholarship, leadership, citizenship and service.
Mount Vernon Education Association (MVEA) Scholarship $350 Alex Fencl Awarded to a senior student who wants to enter the rewarding profession of teaching. This scholarship is supported by our local teachers through the Mount Vernon Education Association.
Mount Vernon Fine Arts Association Scholarship $500 each Allison Ott, Kian Hageman Ashlynn Steen, Natalie Spinsby, Tessa Baty, Elizabeth Quam The Mount Vernon Fine Arts Association supports and promotes the arts throughout the MVCSD. These scholarships are given to students who excel in theatre, speech, art, band, orchestra and choir.
Mount Vernon Mustang Booster Club Scholarship $500 each Maia Bentley, Owen Brase Awarded to one female and one male athlete with a GPA of at least 2.5, a varsity letter winner in at least two sports, who have participated in three consecutive years (injury being an only exception) in at least one sport, and are continuing their education.
Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Fighters Association Scholarship $500 each Quinlan Denes, Ryan Naeve This scholarship is funded by the Mount Vernon Volunteer Firefighters Association and awarded to two graduating seniors based on the following criteria: 1) Student seeking a degree in Fire Science or Firefighting; 2) Student seeking a degree in EMR/EMS/EMT, Law Enforcement or Paramedics; 3) Student with an interest in becoming a volunteer firefighter; or 4) Student seeking a degree in Nursing or a related field.
MV-L Community Charitable Development Group Award $1,000 Benjamin Johnson Awarded to a senior based on volunteerism/community activism.
MVHS Faculty Scholarship $300 each Carson Bartelt, Jaegen Jaegen Becthold, Adam Deeb, Cooper Schoff This year, the Faculty Scholarships are given to four seniors who demonstrate the qualities of a good student. Hard work, preparing for class, and being a leader in class discussions are factors in determining the scholarship recipients.
MVHS Student Council Scholarship $100 each Adam Deeb, Brooke Schurbon Awarded to two graduating seniors who have contributed in a positive way to the school climate and have been involved in multiple activities.
National Merit Scholar Vance Arnold, Elizabeth Quam The National Merit Scholarship Competition begins with approximately 1.5 million students. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship Award, students submit a detailed scholarship application and present a record of outstanding academic performance. Only 7,400 students nationwide are selected as winners of the National Merit Scholarship.
P.E.O. Chapter DT Leadership Gift $400 Tessa Baty Awarded to a graduating senior woman who has demonstrated leadership qualities in her school, her church and/or her community.
Quill & Scroll Journalism Honor Society Anna Moore To be inducted, student must have a “B” average, participate in at least three semesters of journalism, and do award-winning work in publications.
Reid Hanley ‘64 Memorial Scholarship $1,000 Macy Eskelsen The Reid M. Hanley Journalism Award is presented to aspiring journalists in honor and memory of Reid Hanley, a 1964 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, and a loyal Mustang fan who had an unconditional love and commitment to the Mount Vernon community. Recipients of this award reflect the journalism spirit and integrity that Reid practiced and promoted everyday of his long and productive career as a highly respected big city sports writer with a small-town sensibility. To be awarded to a student pursuing a career in journalism, or who has participated with MVHS journalistic publications (or taken class). The student is to be of sound character and possess “Mustang spirit” as Reid did. Reid was a very successful sports reporter for the Chicago Tribune. He believed in the underdog and was a dedicated Mustang supporter throughout his life.
Ruth Michaud Scholarship $300 Abbey Keen Established by Norman Michaud in memory of Ruth Michaud, long time Mount Vernon High School English teacher. Awarded to a graduating female student who plans to further her education by attending a four year institution.
Teaching Creativity Award $500 Michelle Hanna Awarded to one senior who contributes time and expertise to enhance the learning experiences of students in the arts.
U.S. Nameplate ScholarshipS $1,000 each Ellie Barkalow, Lincoln Hartman The U.S. Nameplate Scholarship is graciously given in memory of the owner, Richard C. Novetzke, by his family who wishes to award two $1000 scholarships. In honor of the legacy of hard work and tenacity that Dick modeled, and with the best wishes of his family who believe in the pursuit of education, and in the deep rooted tradition and pride of Mount Vernon, it is hoped that these scholarships will instill in their recipients a quest for excellence in the field they are pursuing, and a wish to give back to their own communities some day.