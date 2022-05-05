Mount Vernon Clean up May 5, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Josiah Deen rakes some of the grass around Mount Vernon Bank and Trust Company as part of the clean-up of uptown Mount Vernon Saturday, April 30. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Mount Vernon clean-up drew roughly 30 to 35 volunteers to clean up the uptown streets Saturday, April 30. Buy Now Denise and Jeff Cardon clean up some of the streets along Second Avenue. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Buy Now Margaret Player and Seth Seale clean up portions of East First Street Saturday morning in uptown Mount Vernon. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Buy Now Mike and Selah Lloyd help clean up the alley along First Street Saturday, April 30. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo The clean-up took place to get the streets ready for Chalk the Walk this weekend. Buy Now Members of the Rood family, including Braden, Anton, Chester and Atticus work at cleaning up First Street during Mount Vernon clean-up Saturday, April 30. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOn your marks...Prom nightAOW Taylor LuscombKirkwood Community College softball: Starring at the next levelElementary students cracking codeRobert Lee 'Bob' LincolnBone builders athletic class offered by Elite Fitness starting in MayAnamosa boys track and field: Running with the big boysGym proposal the wrong priorityProjects dominate city agenda Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.