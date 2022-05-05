MV Clean up Josiah Dean
Josiah Deen rakes some of the grass around Mount Vernon Bank and Trust Company as part of the clean-up of uptown Mount Vernon Saturday, April 30.

Mount Vernon clean-up drew roughly 30 to 35 volunteers to clean up the uptown streets Saturday, April 30.

MV Cleanup Second avenue
Denise and Jeff Cardon clean up some of the streets along Second Avenue.
MV Clean up Player
Margaret Player and Seth Seale clean up portions of East First Street Saturday morning in uptown Mount Vernon.
MV Clean up lloyds
Mike and Selah Lloyd help clean up the alley along First Street Saturday, April 30.

The clean-up took place to get the streets ready for Chalk the Walk this weekend.

MV Cleanup Rood crew
Members of the Rood family, including Braden, Anton, Chester and Atticus work at cleaning up First Street during Mount Vernon clean-up Saturday, April 30.

