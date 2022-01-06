(This is part one in a two-part series. Lisbon was also highlighted in the Department of Education Iowa Student Performance Profile and will be featured in coming weeks)
Mount Vernon Community School Districts highlighted strength in the recent Iowa Student Performance Profile conducted by the Iowa Department of Education.
Mount Vernon High School and Washington Elementary School were both recognized as high performing schools, while Mount Vernon Middle School was recognized as an exceptional school.
The ISPP has been conducted since 2018, though it was not taken in 2020, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mount Vernon Schools superintendent noted all three schools reflected growth from the last time the assessment was offered in 2019, and also the highest scores for any of these schools since the DoE started these assessments in 2018.
Mount Vernon High School’s performance increased to 60.93, compared to 57.38 in 2019, and no targeted assistance was needed for the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).
Washington Elementary School’s performance increased to 63.83 in 2021, compared to 49.95 in 2019. Like Mount Vernon High School, no populations needed additional assistance in ESSA benchmarks.
Mount Vernon Middle School went from a 60.03 in 2019 to 66.33 in 2021 to nab the exceptional reward. The middle school is in the second year of targeted support for students with disabilities, which was originally identified in 2018.
Batenhorst also noted that the district’s performance surpasses the statewide average in 13 of the 15 areas that were measured.
“This again shows great performance of our students and teachers in a variety of areas,” Batenhorst said. “The only two areas where the District is below the state average are in the number of students who take Career and Technical Education courses, and the number of students who are taking classes for college credit. However, these numbers have grown over the past year, and school improvement goals are targeting further growth in these areas.”
The district’s growth from year to year is another point of which he is proud, especially taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students and staff.
“I am extremely proud of our students and staff who are responsible for the great things that are going on with teaching and learning in Mount Vernon,” Batenhorst said. “Again, performing at this level while navigating a two-year pandemic is simply incredible. As parents and community members, you should also be proud of your role in supporting our students and staff in their work.”