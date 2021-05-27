The Mount Vernon varsity girls’ and boys’ track teams participated in Iowa High School State Co-Ed Track and Field Championships at Des Moines’ Drake University from May 20-22.
In the girls’ category, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque took first place in 3A action, with Mount Vernon, coached by Kory Swart, finding itself in a four-way tie for 39th with Center Point-Urbana, Xavier Cedar Rapids, and North Polk, Alleman.
The girls placed eighth in the 4x200 meter relay. The team of Elizabeth Quam, Lilly See, Kate Dougherty and Liz Dougherty clocked in at 1:46.51.
The same team, with sisters Kate and Liz Dougherty switched around, collected a ninth place finish in the 800 meter sprint medley, with a time of 1:52.63.
The Mustangs placed 10th in the 4x800 meter relay. Jorie Randall, Peyton Simpson, Kameron Brand and Laura Swart teamed up for a time of 10:04.08.
Another 10th place finish for Mount Vernon was the distance medley, which Natalie Welch, Liz Dougherty, Randall and Swart finished in 4:20.08.
Swart took 14th in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:09.84.
Randall came in 15th in the 800 meter, clocking in at 2:24.02.
Emma Meester placed 18th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.69.
Representing the boys for the Mustangs were the 4x800 meter relay team and the distance medley team.
The boys, led by head coach Ryan Whitman, placed 43rd overall in 3A, while Pella came in first place.
The 4x800 team came in eighth for the Mustangs. Zach Fall, Jensen Meeker, Alex Fencl and Carson Sansenbach teamed up for a finish of 8:14.58.
The Mustangs placed 11th in the distance medley with a time of 3:37.69. Jackson Rhomberg, Trenton Pitlik, Owen Brase and Fall made up the distance medley team.