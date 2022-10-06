The Mount Vernon Mustangs football squad continued their successful season last Friday, Sept. 30 on the road, defeating the Assumption Knights 42-17 and improving their record to 6-0.
The undefeated ‘stangs scored just one touchdown in the first quarter — a seven yard pass from Joey Rhomberg to Brady Erickson — but would turn up the heat considerably in the second, scoring three touchdowns in that period alone. They were held scoreless in the third while the Knights scored a field goal and a touchdown.
The Mustangs pulled away for good in the fourth quarter, scoring two more touchdowns. With kicker Ben Crock connecting on every point-after attempt he made, the team won 42-17.
Clark Younggreen posted touchdowns after short runs in the second and fourth, while Rhomberg facilitated numerous scoring plays himself.
In the last six minutes of the first half, Rhomberg ran for a one-yard touchdown before later completing a pass to Jensen Meeker for six yards with 48 seconds remaining.
Rhomberg connected with Caden Stimmel for a 31-yard touchdown play for the last score of the game with 2:35 to play.
The junior quarterback threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, while scoring a fourth on a short run.
Henry Ryan ran 119 yards for the team, while Evan Brase had 113 receiving yards.
Jackson Jaspers racked up 15.5 tackles in the game on the defensive side.
The 6-0 Mustangs will next take on 1-5 Maquoketa on the road Friday.