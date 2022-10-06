The Mount Vernon Mustangs football squad continued their successful season last Friday, Sept. 30 on the road, defeating the Assumption Knights 42-17 and improving their record to 6-0.

MVFB1 Holub Vislisel
Mount Vernon players Zatyk Holub (No. 2) and Brad Vislisel (No. 70) were among the defenders who helped bring this Benton player down in play earlier this season.

The undefeated ‘stangs scored just one touchdown in the first quarter — a seven yard pass from Joey Rhomberg to Brady Erickson — but would turn up the heat considerably in the second, scoring three touchdowns in that period alone. They were held scoreless in the third while the Knights scored a field goal and a touchdown.

MVFB 2 Zatyk Holub
Mount Vernon’s Zatyk Holub (No. 2) tries to break away from a Benton defender to advance the ball down the field earlier this season.
MVFB3 Tyler Panos
Mount Vernon’s Tyler Panos (No. 24) advances the ball for some yardage as a Benton player looks to make the tackle Friday, Sept. 23.
MVFB5 Henry Ryan Tyler Panos
Mount Vernon’s Henry Ryan (No. 3) and Tyler Panos (No. 24) try to get at the ball against Benton Friday evening.
MVFB6 Caden Stimmel
Mount Vernon’s Caden Stimmel (No. 5) advances the ball down the field in play Friday, Sept. 23.

