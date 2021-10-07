The Mount Vernon varsity football crew dropped a 24-12 decision to the visiting the 10th-ranked Davenport Assumption Knights at home Friday.
“I was really proud of our guys on Friday night,” said Mustangs head coach Lance Pedersen.
“They believe that as long as there’s time on the clock, we have a chance to win the football game. They never quit fighting.”
“Our defense came out and had a very good football game, if you take away two big plays and we did a nice job of stopping Assumption’s run game,” Pedersen said.
“We have had a brutal schedule this football season, our three losses came from the number three, number nine, and number 10 teams in the state of Iowa in class 3A. This makes it even more difficult being the smallest team in class 3A. But we continue to work hard everyday in practice to get better,” said Pedersen.
Assumption got on the board for the first time with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter with a 79-yard touchdown run from John Argo. A successful point-after gave the Knights a 7-0 lead.
The Knights and Mustangs passed possessions back and forth numerous times before with 7:49 remaining in the third, Argo again made a run into the endzone, but for only two yards this time. Another point after succeeded, and the Knights held a 14-0 lead.
A field goal attempt from the visiting Assumption team from 33 yards connected, and they now led 17-0.
It was again Argo to score the next touchdown in the contest, improving upon his earlier 79-yard run with an 85-yard touchdown punctuated by a successful point-after to make it 24-0 Assumption with 11:28 to go in the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs mounted a valiant comeback effort in response, with a rousing 52-yard touchdown pass from Joseph Rhomberg to Owen Brase. The two-point conversion attempt came up short, but Mount Vernon was now down 24-6 with 10:10 left in the game.
Mount Vernon’s Henry Ryan ran for a 23-yard touchdown with 6:22 remaining, and when a two-point conversion effort came up short, the game received its final score of 24-12.
Friday night, the team will play host to Maquoketa, at First Street Field, with a 7:15 p.m. kickoff.
“We look forward to hosting Maquoketa this Friday on our night to recognize the legacy of Coach Jim Bellamy,” said Pedersen.
“Coach Bellamy always had a disciplined football team that played the game with pride and toughness. Come early Friday night to buy a bell, listen to our remembrance and we have a small surprise in store for all his former players to see.”